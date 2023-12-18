Britney Spears Did Some Major Self-Reflection After Her Sam Asghari Split
There have been many devastating celebrity splits in 2023, and one that hit especially hard was Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. After six years of dating and then one year of marriage, the news of their separation and divorce was announced in August 2023. According to Entertainment Tonight, Asghari filed for divorce, with insiders informing the outlet that the couple had many arguments. One mentioned the fights and added, "Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."
In the wake of her divorce, Spears took to Instagram in December 2023 to reflect. She posted a photo of a nun drinking out of a teacup with a straw and wrote in the caption how strange it is being single. Then, Spears said, "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad ... I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all ... I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve ... But I'm definitely changing all that ... I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???"
Spears went on to talk about wanting to change her daily routine somewhat, although she struggles with fear. She expressed that people have tried to control the way she lives life and added, "But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!"
Asghari and Spears' split was reportedly caused by unconfirmed infidelity speculation
TMZ first reported Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' separation in August 2023. According to sources for that outlet, Asghari was under the impression that Spears cheated on him. That caused their big final argument, the subsequent separation in July 2023, and then the divorce filing. Asghari said the divorce was because of "irreconcilable differences" (via TMZ).
Although Spears admitted to cheating on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson in her memoir, "The Woman in Me," an insider told Entertainment Tonight that she said she didn't cheat on Asghari. They said she was extremely upset after the breakup and added, "She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions. She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. ... Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."
However, a few days after her split from Asghari was announced, Spears shared a post that made it seem like she was doing just fine post-breakup.
Asghari was supportive of Spears' book post-breakup
Britney Spears used a video of her busting out some dance moves and lip-syncing to tell the world how she was feeling about the divorce. The post on Instagram was captioned, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because [it's] honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!" She spoke about pretending to be strong in the past due to her father's influence in her life. To close out the caption, Spears expressed that she was doing well in the wake of the divorce.
Despite ending his relationship with Spears, Sam Asghari is a supportive ex. Prior to the release of Spears' memoir, he told TMZ that he wasn't anxious about it because he'd read it ahead of time. Asghari said, "I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her." He acknowledged that it was a difficult book for her to write and even added, "I'll be the first one in line to buy it."
A video was shared with Entertainment Tonight after the book's publication, where someone asked Asghari how he felt being referred to as "a gift from God" by Spears. He replied, "That made me smile. So, to be honest, that made me smile. I'm freaking proud of her. And I hope she takes over the world."