Britney Spears Did Some Major Self-Reflection After Her Sam Asghari Split

There have been many devastating celebrity splits in 2023, and one that hit especially hard was Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. After six years of dating and then one year of marriage, the news of their separation and divorce was announced in August 2023. According to Entertainment Tonight, Asghari filed for divorce, with insiders informing the outlet that the couple had many arguments. One mentioned the fights and added, "Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

In the wake of her divorce, Spears took to Instagram in December 2023 to reflect. She posted a photo of a nun drinking out of a teacup with a straw and wrote in the caption how strange it is being single. Then, Spears said, "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad ... I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all ... I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve ... But I'm definitely changing all that ... I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???"

Spears went on to talk about wanting to change her daily routine somewhat, although she struggles with fear. She expressed that people have tried to control the way she lives life and added, "But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!"