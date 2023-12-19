The Rule On Barbie's Set That Let Ryan Gosling Embrace His Fashionable Side

Greta Gerwig, the director of "Barbie," made history when the 2023 movie became Warner Bros. highest-grossing both domestically and globally. "Barbie" surpassed $1.342 billion in global earnings, a record previously held by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2." On U.S. soil, "Barbie" beat Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" in August 2023, with a margin of nearly $1.5 million.

In addition to its box office success, "Barbie" also left a mark on fashion, particularly for actor Ryan Gosling. The actor, who plays Ken in the iconic movie, embraced his fashionable side thanks to a set rule enforced by his co-star, Margot Robbie. In her interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Robbie revealed she made everyone on set wear pink on Wednesdays. The inspiration for Robbie's fashion directive came from the 2004 movie "Mean Girls," where the four main characters are required to don the romantic shade on Wednesdays to maintain their membership in the popular girls' clique.

Robbie explained, "I mean, you just can't have a 'Barbie' movie without the color pink. And everyone really got on board with that." It appears that Gosling not only embraced the mandatory pink attire but also experienced a fashion transformation, with Robbie to thank for his newfound stylish flair.