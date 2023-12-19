The Rule On Barbie's Set That Let Ryan Gosling Embrace His Fashionable Side
Greta Gerwig, the director of "Barbie," made history when the 2023 movie became Warner Bros. highest-grossing both domestically and globally. "Barbie" surpassed $1.342 billion in global earnings, a record previously held by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2." On U.S. soil, "Barbie" beat Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" in August 2023, with a margin of nearly $1.5 million.
In addition to its box office success, "Barbie" also left a mark on fashion, particularly for actor Ryan Gosling. The actor, who plays Ken in the iconic movie, embraced his fashionable side thanks to a set rule enforced by his co-star, Margot Robbie. In her interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Robbie revealed she made everyone on set wear pink on Wednesdays. The inspiration for Robbie's fashion directive came from the 2004 movie "Mean Girls," where the four main characters are required to don the romantic shade on Wednesdays to maintain their membership in the popular girls' clique.
Robbie explained, "I mean, you just can't have a 'Barbie' movie without the color pink. And everyone really got on board with that." It appears that Gosling not only embraced the mandatory pink attire but also experienced a fashion transformation, with Robbie to thank for his newfound stylish flair.
Margot Robbie's pink rule led to Ryan Gosling proposing an iconic piece worn by Ken
During her conversation with "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy for Variety's "Actors on Actors," Robbie revealed her strict adherence to the "pink Wednesdays" rule on the set of "Barbie." The star explained, "If you didn't wear pink on set, you got a fine. And then I'd donate it to charity." Ryan Gosling confirmed Robbie's pink absolutism in his interview with People, sharing that the male cast and crew members were most excited about getting their pink on. Additionally, being out of his fashion comfort zone seems to have prompted Gosling to offer his own suggestions for Ken's wardrobe.
According to Robbie, as the on-set dressing-up sessions escalated, Gosling expressed the need for a mink coat, which is how Ken's faux fur coat worn in the movie came to be. Notably, it was a particular action star who inspired the look for Ken — Sylvester Stallone. According to Greta Gerwig, both Gosling and herself admired Stallone's 1980s style, characterized by fur, leather gloves, and chunky chain necklaces, and they thought Ken was the ideal character to embody that aesthetic.
The movie's costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, told Variety that Gosling was fully committed to Sly's look, sharing, "He was ready to go as far as Greta wanted." Once filming wrapped, Gosling translated his newfound fashion bravery into real life.
Gosling fully embraced the Ken vibes in real life
Ryan Gosling, known for his classic, traditional style featuring jeans, plaid shirts, and leather details, appears to have fully embraced a departure from his usual aesthetic following the release of "Barbie." Gosling's familiar denim and leather have given way to pastels, lighter footwear, and a refreshing incorporation of pink into his ensembles. While actors often align their fashion choices with movie promotions, Gosling's detour from his signature style was so obvious that it was impossible for it to not draw attention. Whether it's a regular Wednesday or a special occasion, Gosling now regularly rocks Ken-inspired looks, and, honestly, he's never looked better.
Nevertheless, the actor's fondness for jean jackets remains unwavering. In addition to Ken wearing denim in the "Barbie" movie, Gosling, too, can't seem to shake his love for the garment either. So much, actually, that Vanity Fair ran a piece titled "A History of Ryan Gosling and His Love for Jean Jackets," which was later referenced by Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." After Gosling's penchant for denim jackets was brought up during his appearance on the NBC talk show, the actor quipped to Fallon, "There's no shaming my denim game, man." And there's no shaming his Ken game, either, as the star definitely has pastels in his color wheel.