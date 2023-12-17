Meet Eric Church's Wife, Katherine Blasingame
There's nothing quite like a country star, and Eric Church knows how to do it better than anyone. The singer has amassed legions of die-hard fans over the years, but while many would love a shot at being the lucky lady The Chief's songs are about, there's only one woman that has Church's heart: his wife, Katherine Blasingame. The pair have been happily married since 2008, and are parents to two kids, but who exactly is this blond beauty often spotted by his side at high-profile events? What's her background, and how did she end up with one of the biggest stars the South has to offer?
Blasingame prefers to keep out of the limelight and doesn't speak to the press, but thankfully, Church is an open book. What we know about this mysterious mama has been revealed through her husband, and thankfully, he hasn't scrimped on the details. The award-winning musician knows that his fans want to know as much as they can about what his life away from the stage is like, and in typical Church fashion, he delivers.
In many candid chats over the course of his career, Church has detailed everything from how their paths initially crossed thanks to working in the same industry, to Blasingame's favorite hobby and how she stands by her man when times get really tough. As far as iconic wives go, Blasingame rules the roost, so let's get to know her a little better.
Who is Katherine Blasingame?
Some country spouses are more famous than others, like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw or Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. In those cases, we know pretty much everything there is to know about them because they all are super famous musicians. When it comes to Eric Church and Katherine Blasingame, it gets a little trickier. Not much information is out there regarding Blasingame's early life. We don't know where she hails from or even where she went to college (or if she went to college for that matter) but we do know that she's a woman who wears many hats.
Blasingame was born on November 30, 1979. As Church's wife, her life must be pretty hectic and full of big events, tours, and more — but that's not all she has on her plate. Blasingame is a mom of two, and a philanthropist, to boot. So, while her husband may be worth an estimated $26 million and counting, according to Forbes, it doesn't mean she rests on her laurels.
Someone has to hold down the fort while Church is recording music and doing his thing in front of millions, and while we don't know an enormous amount about their home life, it's not a stretch of the imagination to assume Blasingame keeps the homestead sweet so her family can feel settled.
Katherine Blasingame was a high-flying music executive
If you've ever wondered how to meet and snag yourself a famous spouse, the answer is quite simple: forge a successful career in their field. Okay, it's actually not that simple at all, but it's how Katherine Blasingame happened to meet the love of her life, the future father of her children, and the bonafide country god Eric Church. Had the pair not been in the same industry, who knows if they would've ever met. In a 2012 interview with Taste of Country, Church dished the dirt, confirming to journalist Amanda Hensel that Blasingame was a music publisher who had been in the music industry before Church's venture into it.
The superstar went on to explain their meet-cute: "She was trying to hook me up to write with one of her writers that she represented, that was how we met." Back then, Church said that her career was beneficial to him as he could fall back on her expertise and count on her for creative and career advice. "She has that knowledge, you know, to be kind of that sounding board of what I should cut and what I shouldn't cut," he said.
It's not clear if Blasingame is still in the industry today, but even if she isn't, it sounds like this couple is a match made in heaven when it comes to loving music as much as they do.
She's been married to Eric Church for a long time
It's no secret that some celebrity marriages only last a hot minute before they go down in flames, but Katherine Blasingame and Eric Church have proven they're country-strong. Maintaining a relationship can be tough when one of you is famous worldwide, but Blasingame seems to have standing by her man down to a fine art. The music executive has been married to Church since 2008.
Interestingly, Church and Blasingame opted to forgo a big, celebrity-filled ceremony. Instead, they tied the knot in front of family at the stunning Westglow Spa & Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. As CMT.com reported at the time, the country star opened up about the significance of the location after their nuptials. "Katherine and I stayed there last year, and we just fell in love with the place," he said. "We decided that it would be the ideal spot to get married, up in the North Carolina mountains, with just family around us. I can't imagine a more perfect spot."
The rest is history. Blasingame always has a thousand-kilowatt smile when pictured with her husband, and there's no sign of trouble in paradise to give fans pause. It looks like this pair really hit the jackpot, making it a love story even Taylor Swift couldn't write.
Katherine Blasingame is a big influence on Eric Church's music
Anyone who knows anything about music will tell you that there's one theme that pops up more than anything else: love. No matter whether you're Eric Church or Ed Sheeran, there's nothing quite like a romantic ballad to sell records. It comes as no surprise that Katherine Blasingame is a huge source of inspiration to Church. Some of his best-loved songs are about his wife, including "You Make It Look So Easy," which Church penned for their wedding back in 2008.
In the track, Church croons about how he isn't the easiest man to love, but his wife takes all his foibles in stride. Blasingame's influence on her husband's music doesn't end there, though. Perhaps because of her experience in the music biz, Church takes Blasingame's opinion to heart when it comes to shaping his tracks, even taking advice on what he should and shouldn't record.
In an interview with Taste of Country's Amanda Hensel in 2012, Church elaborated on his record at that time, "Chief," explaining that one track, in particular, was Blasingame's choice: "There's a song on this new record called 'She Loves Me Like Jesus Does' that was a favorite of hers that I didn't write," said the hitmaker, going on to detail that it was the only song he's ever recorded that he didn't pen himself. Blasingame found the song, introduced it to her husband, and Church made magic.
She's a boy mom
As we've well-established, Eric Church and Katherine Blasingame are in it for the long haul. Blasingame isn't just Eric's wife, but the mother of his two kids. She gave birth to their first son, Boone McCoy Church in 2011, around three years after they said "I do." In true Blasingame fashion, she didn't say anything about the welcome arrival herself, but then again, she didn't need to. Eric released a statement at the time giving fans all the info.
Blasingame gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at Nashville's Centennial Women's Hospital. In a statement provided to Taste of Country, Eric gushed, "Everybody always tells you what an awesome and unique experience being a parent is. Words can never do the feeling justice. I am very thankful and blessed to have a healthy and happy baby boy and baby mama." Blasingame and her husband were clearly over the moon, but they didn't stop there.
In 2015, they welcomed another child, making Eric's wife the proud mama of two sons. The pair named their second arrival Tennessee Hawkins Church, with Eric stating on his website that he was going to be dubbed Hawk.
Katherine Blasingame isn't afraid of tour life
You know what they say: a family that tours together stays together. Many spouses of musicians might shy away from life on the road, but not Katherine Blasingame. Blasingame has never been afraid to pack her bag and hop on the tour bus alongside her husband, Eric Church. The pair even brings their two boys with them. As Church has made abundantly clear, it's simply the way this family rolls.
Church reflected on the years of travel when he was named the Country Music Hall of Fame's artist in residence in 2023, according to iHeart Country. "Both of my kids, from two and three months old, they grew up on the tour bus," explained the musician. This was not the first time that he proudly touted the fact that his family is right beside him wherever he goes. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Church said that Blasingame stays with him on the road, but it isn't always easy.
"With the kids, it's hard, but we just try to find a quiet spot together, somewhere, sometime, and that's usually enough," he told the publication. Since a tour means that Church will be spending a lot of time working on rehearsals and performing, Blasingame is likely busy wrangling her sons and making a home of being on the road. That's impressive dedication by anyone's standards.
She's supported her husband through some really tough times
One of the biggest things a partner can do is support you through the toughest times in life. It's not always country ballads and bright lights, sometimes it's hospitals and sad goodbyes. Over the past few years, Katherine Blasingame has stood by her man through some of his biggest struggles. In 2017, Eric Church had a near-death experience brought on by an undiagnosed condition called thoracic outlet syndrome. The illness caused a blood clot in Eric's arm, which the singer only noticed when he was away from his wife at his North Carolina home.
The Chief was watching golf when he noticed a problem with his hand, and upon further inspection, his arm was swollen. He drove himself to two hospitals and eventually underwent life-saving surgery. Blasingame was in Nashville at the time. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Eric said, "I was thinking about my family and kids, and how I wanted to make it back home."
Blasingame must have been worried sick, but thankfully, Eric made a full recovery. Sadly, the family was placed under more duress when the star's brother, Brandon Church, died in 2018. Thankfully, Eric has Blasingame by his side through all of it to help see him through to the other side.
Katherine Blasingame makes millions for charity
As one of country's biggest stars, it shouldn't come as a shock that Eric Church has a solid net worth — certainly enough to look after his wife, Katherine Blasingame, and his two sons. Like many famous couples that reach this level of financial security, they opted to use their fame and fortune to give back. The pair started The Chief Cares Fund over a decade ago with the aim of donating money to good causes both at home and abroad. The fund was created in 2013, and according to Church's website, it has helped 2.45 million people "in ways that matter." Since its creation, the charity has raised more than $8 million, which is more than a drop in the ocean.
The proceeds from selling platinum seats for Church's concerts (minus sale fees) go back to the fund, meaning that the musician essentially forfeits that profit to help those who truly need it. The website further elaborates that the foundation has helped people in Nepal and Haiti, as well as the Humane Society in America.
It's not immediately clear how big Blasingame's role in running the charity is, but the simple fact is that it wouldn't exist without her and Church's efforts or desire to do good. Just add philanthropist to the long list of her accomplishments, alongside being a mom, a wife, and an industry executive. Is there anything that Blasingame can't do? It appears not.
She's always by his side at events
Throughout his career, Eric Church has been on more tours, shown up at more events, and graced more awards shows than you can shake a stick at. He's a true man about town and not exactly the shy and retiring type. Some musicians might sing their songs and steer clear of the limelight, but Church lives in the thick of it — and his loving wife, Katherine Blasingame, is always right there on his arm enjoying the hubbub with her hubby.
Some of the earliest photos of the pair together show Blasingame posing for the camera at events. In 2009, she was photographed next to her future spouse wearing a sleek black outfit with her blond hair coiled in a fancy up-do at the 57th Annual BMI Country Awards. Since then, there's rarely an event that Church goes to where Blasingame isn't close by. She has accompanied her superstar other half to events like the Grammys, the Country Music Awards, and of course, was there to celebrate him when he was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in May 2023.
Blasingame's dedication to Church has never wavered, at least from what fans can see. She even got all dolled up when she was heavily pregnant with her first child in 2015 to be Church's date to that year's Grammy Awards. Blasingame is the living embodiment of "Stand By Your Man."
Katherine Blasingame loves horses
As we've well established, not that much is known about Katherine Blasingame's life away from her husband. However, Eric Church has made it clear that his family means the world to him. Spending time with Blasingame is obviously very important to Church, but it's not always easy given their hectic schedule as both professionals and parents.
In a 2016 feature for Rolling Stone, Church said that there's a secret key to quality time with his wife: her love of horses. As it turns out, Blasingame is a keen equestrian who enjoys nothing more than saddling up and going for a ride. While the singer isn't actually a fan of the same, he takes one for the team in order to get some one-on-one time in. He explained, "My wife loves horses, so sometimes I'll get on a horse and go riding with her. I am not a horse person, but I'll do it just to be with her for a little bit."
It might sound like a small thing, but it's often little gestures like this that mean the most. It also gives us an insight into how Blasingame likes to spend her downtime when she's not busy with the other aspects of her life. This sweet habit is yet another example of how much this couple values their time together.
Katherine Blasingame doesn't give interviews
She may be pleased as punch to get snapped next to her hubby at events and expand her photo album at any opportunity, but you won't catch Katherine Blasingame chatting to the press or giving a sit-down interview. There are plenty of people who would undoubtedly love to hear from her regarding her relationship with Eric Church, especially given everything he's said about it. Despite the interest from the press and fans, Blasingame has remained hush and opted to let her husband be the one in the spotlight.
She has never been quoted talking about their family life, Church's illness, or even their charity, The Chief Cares Foundation. In fact, she's never been quoted at all, full stop. Some famous spouses dabble with the media even if they're not initially famous themselves, in some cases even building an empire of their own simply for being married to someone well-known. For example, while Kourtney Kardashian never married Scott Disick, he certainly profited from the connection. Blasingame could have gone down the same route, so why didn't she?
Perhaps she simply doesn't have any interest in being part of the media machine — and frankly, she doesn't need to. She has her hands full with her other pursuits, so perhaps she doesn't have the desire to weigh in when her husband is already a dab hand at saying just enough (but never too much) about their relationship in interviews.