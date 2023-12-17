Meet Eric Church's Wife, Katherine Blasingame

There's nothing quite like a country star, and Eric Church knows how to do it better than anyone. The singer has amassed legions of die-hard fans over the years, but while many would love a shot at being the lucky lady The Chief's songs are about, there's only one woman that has Church's heart: his wife, Katherine Blasingame. The pair have been happily married since 2008, and are parents to two kids, but who exactly is this blond beauty often spotted by his side at high-profile events? What's her background, and how did she end up with one of the biggest stars the South has to offer?

Blasingame prefers to keep out of the limelight and doesn't speak to the press, but thankfully, Church is an open book. What we know about this mysterious mama has been revealed through her husband, and thankfully, he hasn't scrimped on the details. The award-winning musician knows that his fans want to know as much as they can about what his life away from the stage is like, and in typical Church fashion, he delivers.

In many candid chats over the course of his career, Church has detailed everything from how their paths initially crossed thanks to working in the same industry, to Blasingame's favorite hobby and how she stands by her man when times get really tough. As far as iconic wives go, Blasingame rules the roost, so let's get to know her a little better.