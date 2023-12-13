General Hospital: Has Dante Put A Target On His Back?

The World Security Bureau storyline is heating up on "General Hospital." The governmental agency's mysterious new director Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) had tasked agent Jameson Forsythe with killing former spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and retrieving an old report on a botched 1980s mission. Forsythe was eliminated for his failure to do both, and his body was found after having been hit by a speeding car. However, on the December 7 episode, the medical examiner — played by Barry Livingston who is well-known for portraying Ernie Douglas on the classic sitcom "My Three Sons" — told detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) that the WSB came in and took Forsythe's body and any files associated with it. A key to a train station locker was found in his shoe and only Dante and the examiner know about it.

Realizing that anything and anyone to do with Forsythe was most likely being surveilled, Dante bided his time and then checked out the contents of the locker personally on the December 12 episode. In it, he found a small envelope with three photographs: one of Anna, one presumably of Forsythe, and one of a young Mr. Brennan, although Dante didn't recognize him. He also found what appeared to be an empty wallet (which he kept), and the mission report which was chock full of alarming information.

It said that Forsythe led the old mission, which also involved Anna, as well as a General who was going to "provide key insight" into something "illegal."