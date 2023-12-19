Signs Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Has No Plans To Reconcile With Her Mother
"Good Bones" started as a mother-daughter team taking on home renovations in Indianapolis, Indiana. Before moving to the HGTV big screen, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, had started Two Chicks and a Hammer together. After the first few initial episodes, beginning in 2016, it was clear the renovating relatives knew what they were doing. But it also became apparent that not everything was as pleasant as it seemed.
When Starsiak Hawk and Laine attempted to break down their family tree, fans got a glimpse of their somewhat chaotic relationship and Starsiak Hawk's complicated upbringing. As the seasons went on, tensions between the business owner and her mom began to flare. In 2019, Laine retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer, and her appearances on "Good Bones" began to wane in frequency. When the show signed off after eight seasons in October 2023, Starsiak Hawk took to her podcast, "Mina AF," and didn't hold back.
On it, she detailed how things between her and her mom had soured. In August of 2023, the mother of two admitted, "My mom [Karen E. Laine] and I aren't in a great place." Then, it was revealed that she wasn't inviting her mom to her son's birthday celebration. Things have only continued to deteriorate, dashing any hopes of reconciliation in the near future.
The pair haven't made up
It seems like Karen E. Laine hasn't redeemed herself yet in Mina Starsiak Hawk's eyes. Her daughter dished on her podcast that she was undertaking an exercise from self-help storyteller Brené Brown to find out who her "Square Squad" was: the people closest to her with whom she can be her "true self around." The HGTV celeb had a rather lengthy list, including her husband Steve and their children, as well as her father and stepmom.
She explained, "They're the ones that see [us] at our worst and our best and are there, not as 'yes' people, [but] they can support you in a healthy way without judgment and can help guide you." It was glaringly obvious that one particular person did not make the cut — her mom, Laine. However, the "Good Bones" star may have alluded to Laine, stating, "There were times where I had to set boundaries with certain people who, even though I thought might be in my life forever, they were no longer contributing positively."
Reportedly, it's been over a year since Starsiak Hawk and Laine have spoken. In October 2023, Starsiak Hawk told her podcast listeners that her mother reached out via text. Still, her feelings at the time were too complicated for her to be able to respond, leaving her and Laine's relationship in limbo.
Karen E. Laine is doing her own thing
Karen E. Laine has since moved on with her retirement plans without reconciling with her daughter. Mina Starsiak Hawk, her husband, and their two children still live in Indianapolis. They recently purchased a fixer-upper lake house a little over a half hour away from their primary residence. Meanwhile, Laine relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina.
On the podcast "What's Up Wilmington," Laine explained how she bought a house in Wilmington after falling in love with the town during a previous trip. She was so intent on moving to the locale that she divorced her fourth husband, Roger Rominger, when he wanted to trade her Wilmington dream home for life on a sailboat. She noted, "My children have destroyed my dream ... now I have five grandkids in Indianapolis that I didn't have when I bought the house." Continuing that, she plans to travel back and forth between Indiana and North Carolina. It's possible two of those grandchildren could belong to Starsiak Hawk, but Laine also has three other biological children who may have kids of their own that she may have been referring to instead.
Starsiak Hawk has said before that there are plenty of people blaming her for "not forgiving and forgetting because it's family and blood is thicker than water," but the starlet has yet to heed their advice.