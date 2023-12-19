Signs Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Has No Plans To Reconcile With Her Mother

"Good Bones" started as a mother-daughter team taking on home renovations in Indianapolis, Indiana. Before moving to the HGTV big screen, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, had started Two Chicks and a Hammer together. After the first few initial episodes, beginning in 2016, it was clear the renovating relatives knew what they were doing. But it also became apparent that not everything was as pleasant as it seemed.

When Starsiak Hawk and Laine attempted to break down their family tree, fans got a glimpse of their somewhat chaotic relationship and Starsiak Hawk's complicated upbringing. As the seasons went on, tensions between the business owner and her mom began to flare. In 2019, Laine retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer, and her appearances on "Good Bones" began to wane in frequency. When the show signed off after eight seasons in October 2023, Starsiak Hawk took to her podcast, "Mina AF," and didn't hold back.

On it, she detailed how things between her and her mom had soured. In August of 2023, the mother of two admitted, "My mom [Karen E. Laine] and I aren't in a great place." Then, it was revealed that she wasn't inviting her mom to her son's birthday celebration. Things have only continued to deteriorate, dashing any hopes of reconciliation in the near future.