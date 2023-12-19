Why RHONY Star Erin Lichy Lets Her Husband Flirt With Other Women

As the old adage goes, you can't have your cake and eat it, too — something "The Real Housewives of New York" star Erin Lichy is learning about her husband, Abraham Lichy. Despite insisting that she and her husband have a strong enough relationship that they can flirt with other people, Erin's actions on the Bravo series suggest she's not as comfortable with this idea as she lets on.

The "RHONY" wife told Page Six that she and Abraham agree that, in general, flirting is okay. "We feel very secure, he's my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we're also very, very close, so anything that goes on, we're talking about it. It's not like a private thing." Erin said she and Abraham will even joke about their flirty experiences, saying, "He's like, 'I got a lot of eyes tonight,' [and] I'm like, 'Shut up. No, you didn't.'"

While this sounds good in theory, Erin's actions — or, more appropriately, reactions — to certain flirty behavior contradict her laid-back, über-confident take on her marriage. Indeed, Erin might claim to be okay with some extramarital schmoozing, but it's clear she has some caveats, especially when it comes to her "RHONY" castmate Brynn Whitfield.