How Andre Braugher's Son Is Following In His Footsteps
Andre Braugher, an esteemed actor, loving husband, and devoted father, sadly passed away at the age of 61 on December 12, 2023. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star leaves behind his wife, actor and musician Ami Brabson, whom he married in 1991. The couple shared three sons; Michael, born in 1992; Isaiah, in 1996; and their youngest, John Wesley, in 2003. While Isaiah and John Wesley are forging paths outside Hollywood, Michael Braugher's journey as an actor began as early as prep school when he wrote a 15-page submission about William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" for a school report (via the Star Tribune).
Years later, Michael attended the Juilliard School's Drama Division in New York City, notably following in his father's footsteps (Andre studied there too). This choice took him from merely writing about plays to starring in them, often securing the lead role. Michael played Blue in "Paradise Blue" by Dominique Morisseau, Antony in "Antony and Cleopatra" by William Shakespeare, and Godfrey Crump in "Crumbs from the Table of Joy" by Lynn Nottage. However, his time at Juilliard was only the start of Michael's impressive journey.
Michael Braugher is building an acting career
After graduating from Juilliard, Michael Braugher made his Broadway debut in 2021 in "To Kill a Mockingbird." He also participated in the Williamstown Theater Festival, tackling central roles in "Artney Jackson" and "Son Come Home." Michael's first major performance outside the theater came in 2022, with his appearance in "The Gilded Age" Season 2. He portrayed Booker T. Washington, who builds a school in Tuskegee, Alabama, and invites the main character to tour it. Michael was featured in two episodes and starred alongside Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard.
Impressively, Michael's expanding acting career earned him the John Houseman Award for Excellence in Classical Theater, and he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. In 2023, the young up-and-comer took on a new dramatic role, Hamlet himself, for Minnesota's Guthrie Theater. Braugher, the sixth Hamlet in Guthrie Theater's history, spoke to the Star Tribune about his approach to the character: "I want the audience to come away having been moved by whatever my version and our cast's version and Joe Haj, the director's version, of this story is, as opposed to the lore."
He also mirrors his mother's musical abilities
Although Andre Braugher's wife, Ami Brabson, has taken a break from acting, she has been actively releasing music, and Michael Braugher has proven to be a chip off the old block there too. He boasts several impressive musical performances, including an opening act at a Kendrick Lamar concert. Michael was also a songwriter on ABC's hit show "Live with Kelly and Michael." However, he isn't the only Braugher sibling to inherit traits from their parents. Isaiah and John Wesley Braugher's scandal-free history also speaks volumes about their upbringing.
In a 2020 interview with Variety, Andre discussed his relationship with his sons: "I've got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are." Our thoughts and prayers are with the dearly departed actor's family during this difficult time.