How Andre Braugher's Son Is Following In His Footsteps

Andre Braugher, an esteemed actor, loving husband, and devoted father, sadly passed away at the age of 61 on December 12, 2023. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star leaves behind his wife, actor and musician Ami Brabson, whom he married in 1991. The couple shared three sons; Michael, born in 1992; Isaiah, in 1996; and their youngest, John Wesley, in 2003. While Isaiah and John Wesley are forging paths outside Hollywood, Michael Braugher's journey as an actor began as early as prep school when he wrote a 15-page submission about William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" for a school report (via the Star Tribune).

Years later, Michael attended the Juilliard School's Drama Division in New York City, notably following in his father's footsteps (Andre studied there too). This choice took him from merely writing about plays to starring in them, often securing the lead role. Michael played Blue in "Paradise Blue" by Dominique Morisseau, Antony in "Antony and Cleopatra" by William Shakespeare, and Godfrey Crump in "Crumbs from the Table of Joy" by Lynn Nottage. However, his time at Juilliard was only the start of Michael's impressive journey.