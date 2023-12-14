Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea De Seine Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Bradley Cooper's appearance at the December 2023 L.A. premiere of "Maestro" was a head-turning event, but not because of his Oscar buzz or his model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Rather, attendees were quick to notice a different girl on Cooper's arm — more specifically, his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.
Lea is the first and only child of Cooper and Sports Illustrated model Irina Shayk and was born on March 21, 2017, two years before the couple eventually broke up. Cooper and Shayk remain devoted co-parents, working hard to keep their young daughter out of the limelight that her parents' star power inevitably attracts.
Cooper made an exception to this rule for the premiere of the movie in which he stars as the famed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. As the little girl stood proudly beside her father and his fellow castmates, we couldn't help but notice just how much Lea favors Cooper's signature smile and shockingly blue eyes.
Bradley Cooper's daughter stole the show at his movie premiere
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's good genes were clearly passed on to their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who appears to have the same full lips and facial structure as her model mother. Even more noticeable were her wide smile, bright blue eyes, and air of confidence on the red carpet — no doubt traits she inherited from her leading man father.
But Lea's attendance at the "Maestro" movie premiere wasn't just a "bring your daughter to work day" moment. She was working, too. Lea makes a brief appearance in "Maestro" as a young Jamie Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein's daughter. The older version of Jamie is played by "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke. Indeed, Lea looked comfortable and relaxed on the red carpet, smiling sweetly next to her father and doling out a few high fives, too.
Although Lea's mother wasn't at the premiere, she gave a heartwarming shoutout to "Lea and Daddy" on her Instagram story. In a November 2023 interview with Elle, Shayk said of Cooper: "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
Bradley Cooper says his daughter has affected his approach to work
Oscar-winning actor Bradley Cooper isn't just helping out his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, by getting her cast in movies and taking her to the red carpet. According to Cooper, their relationship is a symbiotic one. While on an episode of the "SmartLess" podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Cooper talked about how his daughter has played a pivotal role in changing his approach to work for the better.
Cooper recalled feeling lost between the ages of 29 and 36, both professionally as an actor and personally as someone struggling with addiction. When he became a father at 42, the actor said, "Everything changed. Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room ... you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy."
It's unclear whether Lea will continue in her parents' footsteps as a performer (or maybe a model, like her mother) or if she'll choose her own path. But no matter what she decides to do, it's clear she's being raised by two loving, supportive parents, and we can't wait to see what her future holds.