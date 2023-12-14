Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea De Seine Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Bradley Cooper's appearance at the December 2023 L.A. premiere of "Maestro" was a head-turning event, but not because of his Oscar buzz or his model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Rather, attendees were quick to notice a different girl on Cooper's arm — more specifically, his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Lea is the first and only child of Cooper and Sports Illustrated model Irina Shayk and was born on March 21, 2017, two years before the couple eventually broke up. Cooper and Shayk remain devoted co-parents, working hard to keep their young daughter out of the limelight that her parents' star power inevitably attracts.

Cooper made an exception to this rule for the premiere of the movie in which he stars as the famed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. As the little girl stood proudly beside her father and his fellow castmates, we couldn't help but notice just how much Lea favors Cooper's signature smile and shockingly blue eyes.