The Thing That Initially Attracted Chrishell Stause To G Flip

Chrishell Stause has made it no secret that she's attracted to her partner, G Flip. The two always look cozy and comfortable on the red carpet and in their social media pics. But there's more than what meets the eye when it comes to their relationship and just how captivated they are with one another.

Stause is a former soap opera and reality television star who also happens to get a lot of attention for her personal life. She was left shocked, just like the rest of the celebrity world, when her ex, fellow soap actor Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019. However, it didn't take very long for Stause to pick up the pieces of her broken heart and move on with her "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. The ex-couple parted ways in late 2021, but Stause didn't stay long for single. The beautiful brunette met Australian chart-topper G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, at a Halloween party before she broke up with Oppenheim, and the two moved pretty fast in their relationship.

While Stause had tried her hand at love plenty of times, things have been different with G Flip. That's because the professional musician, who is non-binary, has something that Stause's former partners simply didn't have: an accent.