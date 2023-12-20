The Thing That Initially Attracted Chrishell Stause To G Flip
Chrishell Stause has made it no secret that she's attracted to her partner, G Flip. The two always look cozy and comfortable on the red carpet and in their social media pics. But there's more than what meets the eye when it comes to their relationship and just how captivated they are with one another.
Stause is a former soap opera and reality television star who also happens to get a lot of attention for her personal life. She was left shocked, just like the rest of the celebrity world, when her ex, fellow soap actor Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019. However, it didn't take very long for Stause to pick up the pieces of her broken heart and move on with her "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. The ex-couple parted ways in late 2021, but Stause didn't stay long for single. The beautiful brunette met Australian chart-topper G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, at a Halloween party before she broke up with Oppenheim, and the two moved pretty fast in their relationship.
While Stause had tried her hand at love plenty of times, things have been different with G Flip. That's because the professional musician, who is non-binary, has something that Stause's former partners simply didn't have: an accent.
Chrishell Stause is in love with G Flip's accent
Sometimes, it's not what you say but how you say it. While Chrishell Stause was born and raised in Kentucky, her partner, G Flip, hails from Australia. The singer told the Sydney Morning Herald that the one thing that won Stause over was their accent. G Flip told the publication, "Chrishell loves my Australian accent and is always mimicking me. Around three times a day, she'll laugh at something I've said. I think my accent helped me charm her."
But then again, Stause has also gotten attention for her Southern accent. In May 2021, Stause got everyone talking about her first reality television appearance with a throwback post. Stause appeared on the show "Wanna Come In" in 2004, and the first thing that fans noticed in the video was her Southern drawl. Some even commented on her Instagram account, writing, "Can we talk about the voice and the accent? Such a difference now!!!" and, "I can hear the Kentucky accent," with a red heart emoji.
And while Stause has always been a proud Kentucky girl at heart, Australia has played a huge role in her relationship with G Flip.
Chrishell's Australian love affair
Chrishell Stause might love the Australian accent, but it looks like she loves the country just as much. She and G Flip had a very sunny holiday during Christmas 2022 when they sailed around Syndey Harbor and visited the Taronga Zoo Sydney, per People. The couple also spent time in Australia in November 2023 when they were spotted enjoying a day out at Melbourne's Luna Park. Stause clearly feels like she's at home each time she visits G Flip's native country. She even wrote on Instagram, "Little round up of things from my IG stories while in Australia that I think need more time in the sun bc every single one makes me smile so much!?"
With Stause spending so much time in the land down under with her partner, whom she married in May 2023, it will only be a matter of time before she develops a real Australian accent herself. Though G Flip might miss what's left of their wife's Kentucky drawl.