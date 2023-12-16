Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/18: Brady & Alex Talk About Theresa
It's a holly, jolly Christmas in Salem, and it's the best time of the year for the characters on "Days of Our Lives." The Horton Town Square is decorated, the Christmas lights are shining bright, and of course, the holidays always bring a healthy dose of drama to town. Be prepared for it to feel like Christmas morning, because we've got a whole new week of spoilers for "Days" fans.
In the days to come, viewers can expect to see Paulina struggle with mysterious health problems, Maggie continue to fall into Konstantin's trap, Rafe and Jada discuss where their relationship is headed, and Stefan and Ava grow increasingly irritated with Clyde Weston's blackmailing scheme. Currently, the biggest stories follow Theresa and Konstantin's scheme to secure the Kiriakis fortune for themselves, Sloan trying to hide the fact that she stole Nicole's child and passed him off as her adopted son, and Ava and Stefan's involvement with Clyde's drug-running ring.
Here's what's in store for "Days of Our Lives" fans during the week of December 18, 2023.
Chad and Stephanie officially break up
On Monday, December 18, Chad and Stephanie officially call it quits on their relationship. The pair have been steadily growing apart as they started talking about the future of their relationship, and Stephanie realized that she and Chad weren't on the same page about marriage. Add in Stephanie's ex Everett, who is subtly trying to get her back, and the timing just didn't seem right for Chad and Stephanie. While it's been a long time coming, the breakup will surely sting for Chad, Stephanie, and his kids, who have grown fond of having Stephanie around.
Brady and Alex disagree over Theresa
Alex and Brady argue over Theresa on Tuesday, December 19. Theresa has been stirring up trouble since she returned to Salem, but Alex is determined to see the best in her. Their relationship seems to be true, but Brady isn't too convinced. He knows that Theresa can be underhanded, and he doesn't trust that her intentions with Alex are pure. As much as he tries to make Alex see the light, nothing seems to be able to dissuade him from pursuing Theresa. However sweet, Alex's blind optimism could very well hurt him in the end.
Konstantin takes advantage of a grieving Maggie
On Wednesday, December 20, Konstantin continues to worm his way into Maggie's life now that Victor is gone. As the holiday season approaches, Maggie is finding it harder to get into the Christmas spirit, and Konstantin notices that she's struggling. In an attempt to get even closer to her, he swoops in and comforts her in this difficult time. Maggie's been able to hold off on Konstantin's advances in the past, but as she becomes more vulnerable, his plan to swindle her out of the Kiriakis fortune just might work.
Rafe asks Jada if she'll move in with him
Rafe wants an answer from Jada about moving in together on Wednesday, December 20. The two have been happily dating for a while now, and they are looking to take the next step in their relationship. However, there is a secret that Jada's been keeping from Rafe: She's been married before, and unbeknownst to her, her ex-husband Everett is now living in Salem. While Jada seems committed to Rafe, will the return of her ex cause trouble for the future of the couple?
Paulina has a health scare
On Thursday, December 21, Paulina's mysterious symptoms get worse, and Chanel insists that she go to the doctor. The mother-daughter duo arrive at the hospital to see what's wrong with Paulina. While Paulina is being checked out, Chanel calls Johnny to let him know what's going on, but he's busy with Holly, who's celebrating her birthday alone. Johnny and Chanel seem solid, but as Holly keeps interfering with their relationship, it's only a matter of time before they start to grow apart.
The ornaments are hung on the Horton Christmas tree
Christmas spirit is in the air as the ornaments are hung on Friday, December 22. The yearly tradition of hanging the ornaments on the Horton Christmas tree is here again, and it's always an emotional rollercoaster as the family welcomes new members while also remembering ones who are no longer with them. At the helm of the tradition is Doug and Julie, who act as the glue that holds the whole family together. Tears are sure to flow as everyone celebrates the family they have, and remembers the ones who are there in spirit.