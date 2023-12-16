Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/18: Brady & Alex Talk About Theresa

It's a holly, jolly Christmas in Salem, and it's the best time of the year for the characters on "Days of Our Lives." The Horton Town Square is decorated, the Christmas lights are shining bright, and of course, the holidays always bring a healthy dose of drama to town. Be prepared for it to feel like Christmas morning, because we've got a whole new week of spoilers for "Days" fans.

In the days to come, viewers can expect to see Paulina struggle with mysterious health problems, Maggie continue to fall into Konstantin's trap, Rafe and Jada discuss where their relationship is headed, and Stefan and Ava grow increasingly irritated with Clyde Weston's blackmailing scheme. Currently, the biggest stories follow Theresa and Konstantin's scheme to secure the Kiriakis fortune for themselves, Sloan trying to hide the fact that she stole Nicole's child and passed him off as her adopted son, and Ava and Stefan's involvement with Clyde's drug-running ring.

Here's what's in store for "Days of Our Lives" fans during the week of December 18, 2023.