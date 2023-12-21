What We Know About Adam Driver And Joanne Tucker's Private Family Life
Like many celebrities, Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker have worked hard to establish boundaries between their personal and professional lives. The two actors first got to know each other years before they were in the spotlight, when they met at Julliard during the 2005-2006 school year. When Driver and Tucker got married in 2013, only the barest of details were revealed about their destination wedding. Six years later, Tucker revealed that the couple married in Bermuda, where she was born and spent summers during her childhood.
Driver and Tucker are parents to two children, and they've been even more reticent about sharing personal information about their kids. After their son was born in 2016, they were able to keep all information about him out of the media for two years. In contrast, news of the couple's second child appeared much sooner. In February 2023, it was reported that Driver and Tucker were expecting their second child after Tucker looked visibly pregnant when the couple was photographed after a shopping trip. In December 2023, Driver informed the cast of "Saturday Night Live" that he had a daughter. "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," Driver joked in a rehearsal version of the opening monologue (via Page Six). "So this year, I wish for Ambien!" While this announcement didn't make it into the show's live broadcast, the news of Driver and Tucker's baby was already out.
Tucker and Driver went to great lengths to guard their son's privacy
When Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker's son was born in 2016, they kept his arrival under wraps. Driver, who has a history of military service in the Marines, informed The New Yorker that their efforts were akin to "a military operation." During those two years, family and friends shared news and pictures of the child via private social media accounts. However, Tucker's sister then switched her Instagram account to public, in conjunction with a business she was starting. Reports of Driver and Tucker's son spread rapidly after discerning individuals gleaned the information from small details, like a photo with a rear view of the child's head.
In hindsight, Driver sometimes had difficulty concealing his fatherhood in interviews. In 2017, he shared his excitement about having a new dog. "I don't know if I could love anything more. Like, I have a kid, uh, uh, maybe . . . but the dog!" Driver told W Magazine, hastily covering his slip-up.
Since the big reveal about his son, Tucker and Driver haven't divulged his name. However, the family has been seen on outings together, like in 2021 when they played baseball in a park in Italy. When he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2020, Driver casually joked about this son, commenting, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."
Driver and Tucker's son is not interested in his parents' careers
Throughout their relationship, Joanne Tucker has accompanied Adam Driver to movie premieres. The couple have also worked together in films like "Gayby" and "The Report." Professional appearances and red carpets aside, Driver has noted that privacy has been helpful for his acting career. "My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience," he informed The New Yorker. "But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."
While Driver is still pretty reserved about his family life, the tall actor did disclose some details about his son's likes and dislikes during a March 2023 late-night TV appearance. Driver revealed that his son was enthusiastic about dinosaurs and had learned considerable information about different species. After Driver accepted a leading role in the dinosaur/sci-fi film "65," he was excited to watch the movie with his son. However, his child declined, telling Driver the movie would be too frightening. Even though his parents are both actors, he has little interest in films. Speaking to Seth Meyers, Driver recounted a conversation where he talked to his son about the prospect of watching movies together. "[He's] like, 'Oh, that's cool. I hate movies,'" Driver recalled. The actor then explained that after they screened "Mary Poppins," his son was unimpressed and had no desire to watch more films.