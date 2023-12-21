What We Know About Adam Driver And Joanne Tucker's Private Family Life

Like many celebrities, Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker have worked hard to establish boundaries between their personal and professional lives. The two actors first got to know each other years before they were in the spotlight, when they met at Julliard during the 2005-2006 school year. When Driver and Tucker got married in 2013, only the barest of details were revealed about their destination wedding. Six years later, Tucker revealed that the couple married in Bermuda, where she was born and spent summers during her childhood.

Driver and Tucker are parents to two children, and they've been even more reticent about sharing personal information about their kids. After their son was born in 2016, they were able to keep all information about him out of the media for two years. In contrast, news of the couple's second child appeared much sooner. In February 2023, it was reported that Driver and Tucker were expecting their second child after Tucker looked visibly pregnant when the couple was photographed after a shopping trip. In December 2023, Driver informed the cast of "Saturday Night Live" that he had a daughter. "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," Driver joked in a rehearsal version of the opening monologue (via Page Six). "So this year, I wish for Ambien!" While this announcement didn't make it into the show's live broadcast, the news of Driver and Tucker's baby was already out.