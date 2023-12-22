Meet Maryanne Trump's Son, David William Desmond

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Trump family is most commonly associated with former President Donald Trump, his ex- and current spouses, and his children. But the New York City native was raised with four siblings who went off to start Trump families of their own, including Donald's eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. The former federal judge kept her family small, having only one son, David William Desmond, with her first husband, David Desmond.

Unlike some of his relatives, David William Desmond has maintained a relatively private life. He spoke briefly to the press at his mother's funeral in November 2023, explaining that the memorial would be private and that the family would "prefer to avoid any press coverage," per the Daily Mail. Otherwise, Desmond has stayed out of the limelight cast by his famous family. He is a mental health professional and writer based in Florida and, occasionally, Paris, France.

Desmond has a wife, Lisa Renee Aitken, with whom he's had one child, a son named Robert.