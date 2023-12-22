This Viral Meme Proves Steve Harvey & Queen Elizabeth Had One Thing In Common

On the surface, Queen Elizabeth and comedian/TV host Steve Harvey don't seem like they'd have much in common. Harvey's an Emmy Award winner, a bestselling author, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, the late queen's 70-year reign earned her the accolade of Britain's longest-serving monarch and the second longest-serving monarch in the world. While Elizabeth's future career was already decided for her when she was 10 years old, Harvey's early days in comedy were filled with struggles. He spent years trying to break into show business before he took top honors in a national competition in 1990.

Despite their differences, Harvey and Elizabeth have stunningly similar tastes in fashion. In 2018, stand-up comedian Robby Slowik illustrated this point by pairing photos of Harvey and the queen together. The uncannily similar shades of lemon yellow, powder blue, and burgundy suits and coats that Harvey and Elizabeth sported prompted Slowik to caption the photo on X (formerly Twitter), "Queen Elizabeth dresses like she's about to go to prom with Steve Harvey." Slowik even posted a follow-up comment noting that putting the collage together was even easier than he expected. Two years later, the comedian's joke was reposted on Reddit, drawing a mixture of praise and criticism from fans.