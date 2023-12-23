General Hospital: Is Mr. Brennan As Conniving As Iconic Spy Sean Donely?

When it was revealed on the December 5, 2023, episode that the new head of the World Security Bureau was a man known only as Mr. Brennan, it brought us back to the heyday of "General Hospital" and the WSB. Mr. Brennan seems to be on the villain list, as he's looking to have former super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) killed, and he seeks to acquire a report she kept detailing a failed 1980s mission. Mr. Brennan has been making friends with the unsuspecting Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), knowing full well that she's the ex-wife of local mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Brennan wants to control Sonny and use his territory for ill-gotten gains, and that reminded us of a former WSB director who also went rogue: Sean Donely (John Reilly).

Donely was leading the WSB when Anna and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) were active agents. After having saved the world, Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) ended up on the run and asked Robert for help. Robert pointed him to Sean. They had no idea that the former director had once plotted with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) — a member of an enemy organization called the DVX — to break up the indispensable Robert and Anna, because if they got married, they'd probably retire from the spy business. Sean had also been an illegal arms dealer in Mexico, using the alias El Patron, garnering a similarity to Brennan.