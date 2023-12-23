There's Only One Thing That Would Get Steve Harvey's Kids Kicked Out Of His House

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has a unique way of translating his personal journey into lessons for others. This, and his candidness about his stern parenting philosophy, are some of what makes him a crowd favorite. In a particularly revealing episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" in August 2016, Harvey conversed with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy announced that any winnings would support the Happy Hippies Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to aiding homeless and LGBTQ+ youth. The foundation, started by Miley Cyrus, is a source of hope for LGBTQ+ youths who are kicked out for their sexual orientation.

Kenworthy discussed the support he received from his family after coming out as gay, contrasting it with the harsh realities that many other queer youth face. This visibly moved Harvey, who shared that his love for his children is unconditional. He added that their sexual orientations would never change his love and responsibilities to them. However, he revealed there was one thing that could get him to kick his children out: if they were unemployed.