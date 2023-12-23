There's Only One Thing That Would Get Steve Harvey's Kids Kicked Out Of His House
"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has a unique way of translating his personal journey into lessons for others. This, and his candidness about his stern parenting philosophy, are some of what makes him a crowd favorite. In a particularly revealing episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" in August 2016, Harvey conversed with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy announced that any winnings would support the Happy Hippies Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to aiding homeless and LGBTQ+ youth. The foundation, started by Miley Cyrus, is a source of hope for LGBTQ+ youths who are kicked out for their sexual orientation.
Kenworthy discussed the support he received from his family after coming out as gay, contrasting it with the harsh realities that many other queer youth face. This visibly moved Harvey, who shared that his love for his children is unconditional. He added that their sexual orientations would never change his love and responsibilities to them. However, he revealed there was one thing that could get him to kick his children out: if they were unemployed.
Steve Harvey feared his kids might grow up soft
Steve Harvey's struggles during his early career are a key reason he has often preached hard work and diligence. The on-air personality faced homelessness before becoming one of America's wealthiest comedians through relentless effort and determination. This affluence has made him worry about his four biological and three stepchildren growing up soft.
During a January 2023 appearance on "The View," the multimillionaire was asked about his thoughts on "nepo babies." His response was rhetorical: "So my problem has been, how do I teach them the grit, the grind, and the hustle that I had to have to make it? How do I instill that in them? ... You can't." However, Harvey revealed that, despite his children's privileges, he consistently reminds them that his wealth is his and his wife's. This approach, which might seem harsh to some, has apparently been successful. All his children have ventured into different businesses, carving out successful careers.
Steve Harvey has had issues with the LGBTQ+ community in the past
Steve Harvey, a popular figure known for dispensing advice on various platforms, has had a complex history with the LGBTQ+ community. In past years, Harvey faced criticism for comments perceived as unsupportive of LGBTQ+ individuals. On one of his numerous appearances on "The View," he made a statement about "real men" needing women (per E! News). When Harvey was asked about "gay men," he reiterated that he'd meant "real men." To many, this seemed an indicator that he did not categorize queer men as real men.
A similar scenario played out when the celebrity was asked about Caitlyn Jenner's transition by Hip Hollywood. Harvey replied that he could not wrap his head around it and referred to Caitlyn with the wrong pronoun — marking one of the major controversial things everyone ignores about Steve Harvey.
However, in recent years, Harvey appears to be shifting towards a more inclusive and accepting stance. His sympathy for Gus Kenworthy spoke volumes, as has the multiple appearances of queer celebrities on "The Steve Harvey Show." Some notable appearances include E.J. Johnson and "Queer Eye" alum Carson Kressley. This shift is essential, particularly for a public figure of Harvey's stature, as it reflects a broader societal move towards acceptance and understanding of LGBTQ+ issues.