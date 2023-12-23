Times Samuel L. Jackson Publicly Slammed Donald Trump
Samuel L. Jackson is celebrated for his roles in major movie franchises like "Star Wars" and the MCU. He has starred in over 100 movies, including this documentary you never knew he narrated. Movie fans recognize the actor for his candidness and use of profanity in films. However, in a 2019 interview with Esquire magazine, Jackson's replies hinted that he had quite a lot in common with his characters. When asked about his stance on then-President Donald Trump, the actor's response was explicit. "This mothe***ker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy sh*t. And the people think that's okay."
And regarding those who were silent about Trump, Jackson said, "If you're not saying anything, then you're complicit." Jackson further stated that his stance would remain unchanged regardless of his profession. "And I wouldn't give a f**k if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I'd tweet that sh*t out." The "Pulp Fiction" star revealed that he didn't care if his anti-Trump comments stopped fans from going to see his movies. "I already cashed that check."
Samuel L. Jackson slammed Donald Trump on Twitter in 2018
Since joining X (formerly Twitter), Samuel L. Jackson has amassed almost nine million followers, thanks to his stardom and vocal views shared in thousands of posts. In 2018, the "Kingsman" star joined social media critics to slam Donald Trump after he met the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.
During the meeting, Trump suggested that a coach who was killed at the school would have had a better chance of survival if he'd had a firearm. This was a justification for his plan to arm 1-in-5 teachers. Samuel L. Jackson, a proud parent to a grown-up daughter, posted on X: "Can someone that's been in a Gunfight tell that Muth***ka that's Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan?" While many celebrities shied away from speaking on politics, Jackson wasn't one of them. His commentary on X contributed to the national conversation on gun control and safety in schools.
Samuel L. Jackson hits Donald Trump with a plantation diss in 2019
Two months before the release of his April 2019 feature on Esquire, Samuel L. Jackson publicly dissed the then U.S. President Donald Trump in a viral video. This was due to Jackson's long-time friend and collaborator Spike Lee's acceptance speech at the Oscars. The renowned filmmaker took advantage of his speech to speak about racism and urged Americans to be on the right side of history when voting in the 2020 elections.
However, Trump interpreted it as a racist hit targeted at him. Trump's tweet criticized Lee's speech and claimed that his administration had done more for the African-American community "than almost any other Pres!" When TMZ approached Jackson about Trump's tweet, the actor described the then-president as being "sensitive." When he was further asked to comment on Trump's claim to have done a lot for the black community, Jackson sarcastically replied: "Yeah, he's got a big plantation."