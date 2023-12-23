Times Samuel L. Jackson Publicly Slammed Donald Trump

Samuel L. Jackson is celebrated for his roles in major movie franchises like "Star Wars" and the MCU. He has starred in over 100 movies, including this documentary you never knew he narrated. Movie fans recognize the actor for his candidness and use of profanity in films. However, in a 2019 interview with Esquire magazine, Jackson's replies hinted that he had quite a lot in common with his characters. When asked about his stance on then-President Donald Trump, the actor's response was explicit. "This mothe***ker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy sh*t. And the people think that's okay."

And regarding those who were silent about Trump, Jackson said, "If you're not saying anything, then you're complicit." Jackson further stated that his stance would remain unchanged regardless of his profession. "And I wouldn't give a f**k if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I'd tweet that sh*t out." The "Pulp Fiction" star revealed that he didn't care if his anti-Trump comments stopped fans from going to see his movies. "I already cashed that check."