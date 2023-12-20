Inside Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis' Drama With Don Jr.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis rose to prominence when she joined then-U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team in November 2020. This team tried and failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This attempt attracted dire consequences, and in 2023, Ellis pled guilty to charges related to her false claims of voter fraud while working for the Trumps.

Not only did her guilty plea implicate Trump Sr., but she also agreed to testify against him to avoid a five-year jail sentence. Given the vast number of Trump supporters, Ellis's decision inevitably made her numerous enemies, including conservative commentator Laura Loomer. Loomer attacked Ellis on X (formerly Twitter), calling her a "disloyal harlot" and "a fake Christian." (via Queerty)

Ellis responded on X, targeting not just Loomer but also Trump family members. Her tweet reads: "Don Jr.'s pick for press secretary is claiming I am a "disloyal harlot" and "going to hell." No mention though of Jr's divorce, his girlfriend's divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever screwing a porn star while his third wife was pregnant." Ellis's clapback escalated the feud with the Trumps to a personal level.