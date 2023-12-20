Inside Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis' Drama With Don Jr.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis rose to prominence when she joined then-U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team in November 2020. This team tried and failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This attempt attracted dire consequences, and in 2023, Ellis pled guilty to charges related to her false claims of voter fraud while working for the Trumps.
Not only did her guilty plea implicate Trump Sr., but she also agreed to testify against him to avoid a five-year jail sentence. Given the vast number of Trump supporters, Ellis's decision inevitably made her numerous enemies, including conservative commentator Laura Loomer. Loomer attacked Ellis on X (formerly Twitter), calling her a "disloyal harlot" and "a fake Christian." (via Queerty)
Ellis responded on X, targeting not just Loomer but also Trump family members. Her tweet reads: "Don Jr.'s pick for press secretary is claiming I am a "disloyal harlot" and "going to hell." No mention though of Jr's divorce, his girlfriend's divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever screwing a porn star while his third wife was pregnant." Ellis's clapback escalated the feud with the Trumps to a personal level.
Jenna Ellis switched between being a Trump supporter and critic multiple times
In 2015, Jenna Ellis was a vocal detractor and critic of Donald Trump Sr., who was campaigning for president. According to CNN, Ellis called Trump an "unethical, corrupt, lying, criminal, dirtbag," condemned his remarks about women, and questioned his Christianity. In a December 9, 2015 Facebook post, she likened Trump Sr. to the Biblical final days signaling the apocalypse.
By 2016, Ellis' criticism was not limited to Trump, it extended to his supporters as well. In a now-deleted Facebook post, she criticized MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters for their "illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments."
However, by 2019, Jenna Ellis had a largely different opinion of the then-president. She supported him in numerous TV appearances, eventually catching his attention. Impressed, Trump Sr. invited her to the Oval Office. This was the beginning of their professional relationship. She was then invited to his rally in Louisiana on November 14, 2019, leading to her appointment as a special legal adviser for his 2020 presidential campaign.
Jenna Ellis' political decisions aren't difficult to explain
In a November 2020 interview with CNN, Jenna Ellis said she had previously misjudged Trump. Her excuse was that she hadn't known him personally in 2015. She praised Trump Sr., saying that he was "a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people." This same month, she, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell formed the "elite strike force team" that tried to overturn the popular vote as Donald Trump called for a total do-over of the elections.
However, following her indictment in 2023, Ellis's perspective shifted again. She expressed regret for her role in the Georgia election fraud case. After pleading guilty, she tearfully owned up to her misdeeds, blaming it on a lapse of judgment and shifting some blame to "lawyers with more experience." However, Ellis' penchant for twisting the constitution to match her beliefs is hardly a new thing.
More than five years before trying to overturn the election, she self-published "The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution: A Guide for Christians to Understand America's Constitutional Crisis." Her book claimed to view the U.S. Constitution as the law of the land but unequivocally expressed that she believed that "our system of government is founded upon the Christian worldview and God's unchanging law." She further condemned the Supreme Court's decriminalization of same-sex marriage despite its constitutional backing. Consequently, her tearful apology and tweet drew more criticism than support.