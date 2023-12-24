Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Passed On Her Greatest Passion To Her Daughter

Alison Sweeney is definitely not short on talent. The actor is easily recognizable as Samantha "Sami" Brady from her time spent on "Days of Our Lives" and as the dazzling host of "The Biggest Loser." More recently, though, she has taken the feel-good film world by storm and become a Hallmark fan favorite, signing a multi-picture deal with the network in 2022.

Despite her chaotic acting schedule, Sweeney still finds time for another one of her true passions: equestrianism. As the daughter of a professional equestrian, the "Carrot Cake Murder" star has the sport in her blood. When she was a child, her mom indulged her equine interests, and Sweeney also became quite the rider.

She was likely over the moon then when she learned that one of her children, daughter Megan Sanov, was also keen on riding horses. The mom of two revealed in a chat with Smashing Interviews that one of her favorite ways to spend time with Megan is in the company of these four-legged gentle giants, explaining, "Sometimes we like to go away on the weekends or Megan and I ride our horses together." However, it's clear the duo can do much more than just canter.