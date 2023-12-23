Inside All Of Queen Camilla's Health Issues

Queen Camilla has been outspoken about osteoporosis for several years. The issue even inspired some of her earlier charity work, as she sought to increase awareness of the common bone disease that primarily impacts women. In fact, before her role as queen consort, Camilla served as the president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. According to her profile on the society's official website, Camilla first joined as a donor in 1997 and became the charity's president in 2001.

The queen consort's passion for osteoporosis awareness, prevention, and treatment developed out of a personal and family history of the disease. Camilla's late mother, Rosalind Shand, tragically died from complications of osteoporosis in 1994. Additionally, Camilla's grandmother died from the disease. In a 2019 speech for the Royal Osteoporosis Society, Camilla revealed, "It was 25 years ago that my mother died as a result of osteoporosis. In fact, she was exactly the same age that I am now. Then it was never discussed, rarely diagnosed and always attributed to old people." The queen consort has sought to change this.

While she hasn't confirmed whether she has osteoporosis herself, the Mayo Clinic reports that having a parent or other close relative with the condition increases one's personal risk. However, Camilla does practice yoga and pilates, David Wiener told Express. Both forms of exercise can be helpful in preventing and managing osteoporosis. According to Wiener, he would recommend "people of that age to do" both. He continued, telling the publication, "As you get older, it comes to no surprise you should be doing less strenuous exercise as it could cause muscular pain and your bones become much more fragile."