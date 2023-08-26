Tragic Details About Queen Camilla And Her Family

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Camilla, Queen Consort, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is the second wife of King Charles III. While Camilla has done a great deal of charity work of her own, she's perhaps best known for being part of a scandalous love triangle between then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, which ultimately led to two broken marriages and a slew of media scrutiny.

However, Camilla has endured numerous other events and tragedies that have shaped her life. Born to Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt in 1947, Camilla came from an honorable family, but not the aristocratic type that the royal family often sought when choosing marriage partners. Despite also being well educated, she was shunned by members of the royal family — and the public — for quite some time.

Read on to learn the major tragedies Camilla has lived through, including those that have affected her family, and how these have likely shaped her into the person she is today.