The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes & Beau Brock Powell Welcome New Baby
"The Young and the Restless" fans have certainly seen Camryn Grimes grow up over the years. She used to be a child star in the daytime television world and even set a Daytime Emmy record when she was a kid. As her character, Cassie Newman, Grimes was the youngest actor to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Actress back in 2000. After her character died in 2005, Grimes later came back to "The Young and the Restless" to play another character, Mariah Copeland. But now she has a few new roles in her life.
Off-screen, Grimes' life has been thriving just as much as her soap career has. She is engaged to get married to her fiance, Brock Powell. Back in August 2023, Grimes and Powell announced that they were expecting their first child together, according to her Instagram account. She shared several photos of her growing baby bump at the time and captioned her post with, "I guess you can add mother to my resume."
Well, it's time to update that resume because Grimes and Powell have announced the arrival of their new baby.
Camryn Grimes has given birth to a baby boy
"The Young and the Restless" star Camryn Grimes didn't waste any time sharing her love for her new baby boy with the world soon after she gave birth. The baby was due after the holidays but decided to give Mom and Dad an early Christmas present by arriving on December 13, 2023. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn, Grimes captioned her Instagram post, "Dad and I never liked waiting for Christmas either. Bridger Elias Foster."
Many of Grimes' fans and followers commented on her post with congratulatory messages. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Ashley Aubra simply wrote, "Perfection!!!!" while Grimes' "The Young and the Restless" co-star Michelle Stafford posted red hearts in her comments section, too. Others couldn't help but notice Bridger's adorable little smile in the pic.
Something tells us that both Grimes and her fiance Brock Powell are going to be sharing a whole lot of baby photos on their social media accounts in the weeks to come. Grimes may love being a daytime television star, but being a mother to Baby Bridger is a job that she's going to love even more.