The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes & Beau Brock Powell Welcome New Baby

"The Young and the Restless" fans have certainly seen Camryn Grimes grow up over the years. She used to be a child star in the daytime television world and even set a Daytime Emmy record when she was a kid. As her character, Cassie Newman, Grimes was the youngest actor to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Actress back in 2000. After her character died in 2005, Grimes later came back to "The Young and the Restless" to play another character, Mariah Copeland. But now she has a few new roles in her life.

Off-screen, Grimes' life has been thriving just as much as her soap career has. She is engaged to get married to her fiance, Brock Powell. Back in August 2023, Grimes and Powell announced that they were expecting their first child together, according to her Instagram account. She shared several photos of her growing baby bump at the time and captioned her post with, "I guess you can add mother to my resume."

Well, it's time to update that resume because Grimes and Powell have announced the arrival of their new baby.