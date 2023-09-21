The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes
Camryn Grimes, a familiar face on "The Young and the Restless," has matured on our screens, transitioning from a talented little girl to a recognizable actor. Joining the show as an endearing, red-haired six-year-old, Grimes was thrust into a narrative woven with deep history and intense drama. Fans of the show were aware that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) had given up a child at 16 before her move to Genoa City. Like many, we assumed this difficult chapter of her life was firmly in the past.
And yet, when Grace Turner (Jennifer Gareis), Sharon's treacherous best friend, decided to find her lost child in case Sharon lost her pregnancy, viewers were introduced to Cassie, played brilliantly by Grimes. Not only did fans fall for Cassie, but Grace too felt a strong pull towards her and hid her true identity after Sharon's baby with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) survived. The revelation of Cassie's true identity was prolonged, but the eventual reunion was heartfelt: Sharon was glad to reconnect with her daughter, and Nick grew to love her so much that he even adopted the little girl.
Despite her tender age, Cassie's impact on "Y&R" was profound, strengthening the bond between Nick and Sharon and even averting danger from Larry Warton (David Fralick), a fierce criminal who targeted them. Three years after joining the soap, "The Young and the Restless" star Camryn Grimes set a Daytime Emmy record. As the character of Cassie grew, so did the complexity of her story arcs. Soon, young Cassie was in love.
Camryn Grimes briefly left The Young and the Restless
Despite their age difference and his romantic ties elsewhere, 14-year-old Cassie became infatuated with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), Phyllis Summers' son. She decided to drive a car to impress him, despite having no experience. This led to a fatal accident, marking Grimes' departure from the role of Cassie in 2005. Cassie's death cast a shadow over Genoa City. The aftershocks were bitter, too; Daniel faced accusations of murder, and Sharon and Nick's relationship crumbled. While Cassie's physical presence was gone, she persistently appeared in Nick and Sharon's visions for years to come.
These ghostly apparitions became unnervingly real for Sharon, especially after she tampered with the paternity results of Phyllis' daughter, nine years after Cassie's death. These visions of a 23-year-old Cassie intensified, and Sharon could even touch her. Startled by this, she sought medical help for her "hallucinations" before discovering that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was involved. He had discovered a Cassie doppelganger and employed her to coax secrets from Sharon.
This uncanny lookalike revealed herself as Mariah Copeland, but her resemblance to Cassie was as far as their similarities went. Unlike the gentle and kind Cassie, Mariah was a cunning cheat and a clever manipulator, frequently using deception to achieve her goals. However, her association with Victor ended, and a bond with Sharon began to form. It didn't take long for Nick to discover that Sharon had actually birthed twins as a teenager. One of them, Mariah, had been sold.
Unveiling Mariah: Deception, Revelations, and Redemption
Over time, Mariah's relationship with Sharon deepened, drawing her into the lives of several Genoa City denizens and immersing Mariah in her first murder mystery: The death of Austin Travers (Matthew Atkinson). While Mariah's initial portrayal suggested that she was evil, it soon became apparent that her actions were a result of her tough upbringing. She stood by Sharon during the Baby Sullivan Scandal and helped break up a sex ring, earning Grimes another Daytime Emmy Award in 2018.
Mariah's next storyline played a huge role in what really happened between Tessa and Noad on "Y&R," making her one-half of the only LQBTQ+ couple on the soap. In 2022, Mariah agreed to be a surrogate for Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) despite their past differences. Her subsequent kidnapping when she was heavily pregnant resulted in an emotional attachment to the child, making it incredibly difficult to give him up. Despite this, Mariah chose to adopt another baby, rather than create more problems for Abby and Chance.
From a self-centered individual, Mariah transformed into a loyal and selfless friend. Remarkably, just a year after playing a pregnant character with such authenticity, "Y&R's" Camryn Grimes announced she was expecting a baby with her fiancé, Brock Powell. Observing Grimes' journey from a budding child star to a seasoned actor has been a captivating experience, especially given her innate ability to resonate with viewers. Her next role, as a mother, will no doubt suit her just as well.