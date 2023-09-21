The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes

Camryn Grimes, a familiar face on "The Young and the Restless," has matured on our screens, transitioning from a talented little girl to a recognizable actor. Joining the show as an endearing, red-haired six-year-old, Grimes was thrust into a narrative woven with deep history and intense drama. Fans of the show were aware that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) had given up a child at 16 before her move to Genoa City. Like many, we assumed this difficult chapter of her life was firmly in the past.

And yet, when Grace Turner (Jennifer Gareis), Sharon's treacherous best friend, decided to find her lost child in case Sharon lost her pregnancy, viewers were introduced to Cassie, played brilliantly by Grimes. Not only did fans fall for Cassie, but Grace too felt a strong pull towards her and hid her true identity after Sharon's baby with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) survived. The revelation of Cassie's true identity was prolonged, but the eventual reunion was heartfelt: Sharon was glad to reconnect with her daughter, and Nick grew to love her so much that he even adopted the little girl.

Despite her tender age, Cassie's impact on "Y&R" was profound, strengthening the bond between Nick and Sharon and even averting danger from Larry Warton (David Fralick), a fierce criminal who targeted them. Three years after joining the soap, "The Young and the Restless" star Camryn Grimes set a Daytime Emmy record. As the character of Cassie grew, so did the complexity of her story arcs. Soon, young Cassie was in love.