Why Barack Obama Got Jealous Of His Daughter Sasha At Home

Nowadays, Malia and Sasha Obama are enjoying an insanely lavish lifestyle. When their parents, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama, moved out of the White House, the sisters found themselves living in a swanky new place in Washington. Like any ordinary family, each Obama picked their own bedroom in their new home. Initially, everything seemed well-balanced, and harmony prevailed. But then Sasha somehow ended up with the biggest room in the house, which made her father quite jealous.

It's no wonder that Sasha jumped at the opportunity for some extra comfort because her White House stay wasn't as luxurious as it seemed. In her documentary "Becoming," Michelle recalled the time she had tea with Lara Bush at The White House before moving in herself, admitting she felt odd that most of the support staff were people of color immaculately dressed in tuxedos. As Michelle explained, "I didn't want [my daughters] growing up thinking that grown African American men served them in tuxedos," (via the Evening Standard).

So, she got rid of the dress codes. The former first lady also argued that she didn't want Malia and Sasha to be overly reliant on the support staff in general, so she instructed them to let the girls make their own beds. Michelle told the staff that one day, the girls would move out, and she wanted them to be self-sufficient in the real world. In addition to fulfilling their personal duties, the former first daughters also had to pick up chores around the house.