Sasha And Malia Obama's Most Famous Friends

Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of former United States President Barack Obama, gained widespread recognition and endured intense media scrutiny during their father's 8-year tenure. Despite their popularity, the girls have led relatively low-profile lives with little to no social media presence. While staying out of the limelight has its challenges, it also comes with certain privileges, including Sasha and Malia Obama's privately lavish lifestyle.

During their time in the White House, the former first daughters had numerous encounters and interactions with celebrities and prominent politicians. Some celebrities they have been pictured with or associated with include Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, pop star Drake, Justin Bieber, and Janelle Monae. Sasha, in particular, made headlines when she featured on Drake's Instagram story — a dream come true for many teenage girls — where he referred to her as a "Style Popper." The girls were also spotted attending one of the rapper's afterparties in 2023. While many of these dreamy encounters were made possible by their father's previous position as the most powerful man in America, some of these interactions evolved into genuine friendships.