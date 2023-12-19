William & Kate's Holiday Card Gets Brutally Mocked On SNL

It's safe to say that 2023 has been a rough year for the royal family. It started with the release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," which revealed several heartbreaking details about his former palace life. Netflix's "The Crown" also made a comeback and reminded viewers of everything that Diana, Princess of Wales, had to endure while married to King Charles III. The Firm desperately needed a win by the time December rolled around, and what better to get it than with a Christmas Card?

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales took to Instagram to share their 2023 card, which featured the adorable Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Sadly, even this relatively low-key move didn't work out in their favor because the holiday card had some Photoshop fails, like Louis' missing middle finger. Comedians had a field day with the fail, and "Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost pointed it out during the "Weekend Update" section of the show. He joked, "And — this is sweet — Meghan Markle said she has a finger they can use if they need it," (via Newsweek). A Photoshopped picture of Meghan holding up her middle finger then popped up onscreen.

Social media users also marveled at the failure. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user quipped: "Just a regular family with their regular people jeans on and other very regular things like missing fingers and such." Another argued that the finger was deliberately edited out because of the awkward positioning. Unfortunately, that wasn't the end because fans noticed another major defect in the photo.