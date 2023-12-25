Who Is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Former Trump Critic Turned Ally?

United States Representative Elise Stefanik, often described as a "rising Republican star," currently serves as the Chair of the House Republican Conference. Holding the third-highest post in the conference is no small feat, especially for a young female politician. However, the truth about Elise Stefanik's path to this role is shocking, considering her earlier days in Congress, which began in 2014.

When Stefanik first joined Congress, she was a thirty-year-old politician determined to be an "independent voice." Her allegiance to the GOP was evident, but she boldly criticized policies and actions that contradicted her beliefs. Many of these policies and actions originated from then-presidential aspirant Donald Trump. In 2015, she condemned his misogynistic remarks towards women, suggesting that Trump's inability to connect with women would cripple his campaign.

In 2016, Stefanik urged Trump to disclose his tax records. Following the release of his comments on the Access Hollywood tape, she described his comments about women as "inappropriate" and "offensive" in a Facebook post. However, she released a statement acknowledging that Trump had "tapped into a frustration of not being heard" and declared her support for him in the 2016 election (via NPCR).