The Time Michelle Obama Was Hilariously Humbled By Her Mother

Before she was a first lady, movie producer, and esteemed author, Michelle Obama was a daughter growing up in Chicago, Illinois — humble roots that her mother, Marian Robinson, doesn't hesitate to bring up when necessary. As Obama showed in a hilarious Instagram post, you can be an internationally known figure and still get razzed by your mom.

While on a promotional tour for her book "Becoming," Obama shared a text thread between her and her mother at a tour stop in Phoenix before sharing it on social media. Obama and her mother were discussing the former first lady's guest appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

"I guess you were a hit at the Grammys," Robinson wrote, adding a smiling emoji with its tongue sticking out. Obama asked her mother if she had tuned in to the program, to which Robinson replied, "Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?"