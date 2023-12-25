The Stunning Transformation Of Will Smith's Oldest Son Trey

The following article mentions domestic abuse.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship has been through the wringer — just watch any of their tell-all interviews or read their deeply personal memoirs — but they've always maintained a unified front when it comes to parenting their children. The showbiz veterans also helped open industry doors for their little ones, and it did not take long before the kids of the two Hollywood powerhouses found the limelight. Jaden Smith, who was born in 1998, and Willow Smith, who arrived in 2000, both began pursuing paths in show business when they were still in grade school.

Will has a third child who has been comfortable just outside the public eye. Before Jada, the "Hitch" star was married to actor Sheree Zampino. After meeting on the set of "A Different World" in 1991, the two strung up a four-year relationship, and they welcomed Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III into the world in 1992. Unfortunately, the rise of Will's career and the decline of Zampino's contributed to the dissolution of their marriage. They divorced in 1995.

For years, Trey flew under the radar, while his younger siblings, Jaden and Willow, stayed in the spotlight with their doting father. Later on, however, Trey grew more accustomed to public attention, whether it be through Jada's "Red Table Talk" or his father's YouTube vlogs. And Will's eldest sure has stayed busy. From receiving Division I offers for his talents in football to transitioning into a Twitch streamer, here is the stunning transformation of Trey Smith.