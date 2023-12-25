Malia Obama And Her Rumored Beau Dawit Eklund Have A Major Age Gap

The country looked on as Malia And Sasha Obama's childhood in the White House unfolded before our eyes. These days, though, the former president's daughters are all grown up. In 2022, the sisters moved to Los Angeles together, and Malia is forging her own career in Hollywood. And, while she may be making some major strides professionally, it's her personal life that has folks' attention these days. She's rumored to be dating a man who's nearly a decade older than her, and it's unclear whether or not things are getting serious.

Since they started dating publicly in 2022, the world has wanted to know about Malia Obama's mystery man. Beginning in the summer of 2022, Malia was rumored to be dating Dawit Eklund, and the pair were photographed many times together. Eklund is an up-and-coming record producer who co-founded the Washington, D.C. independent record label, 1432 R. It's clear that both Malia and Eklund have bright futures in the entertainment industry. Consequently, it's easy to see how these two D.C. natives found each other and why they're a great match. Even so, the age gap has some folks wondering about the couple's future. Malia turned 25 on July 4, 2023, while Eklund was 34.