Hallmark's Eloise Mumford Saved The Day For Brett Dalton's Daughter At Universal Studios
A few Hallmark stars have chemistry on screen that's so palpable that it makes us wonder if sparks fly in real life. As it turns out, co-stars do occasionally date one another. For example, Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton, who played love interests in "One December Night," met on set in 2021 and almost instantly fell in love. Surprisingly, it wasn't the first time the actors joined forces for a production, as they both were cast in the firefighting drama "Chicago Fire." However, their character's storylines never overlapped.
Fortunately, Hallmark's holiday film set the stage for the celebs' meet-cute, and by June 2022 they had become Instagram official, reports Heavy. Since then, the couple has regularly given fans a glimpse into their relationship. The "Just in Time for Christmas" actor has been spotted cozying up to Dalton on the beach and even showing off their Crocs.
Before personally and professionally teaming up with Mumford, Dalton was married to Melissa Trn. He and Trn were husband and wife for four years before calling it quits in 2019. Together, the actor and the costume designer had a daughter, Sylvia, born in 2012. Though Dalton likes to keep things relatively private, he loves showing off his fatherly skills. The proud dad never misses an opportunity to dote on Sylvia, and since welcoming Mumford into his life, she's had the opportunity to indulge his daughter, too.
Eloise Mumford stepped in when Dalton fell ill
In July 2022, the trio set out for Florida's Universal Studios. From the looks of Brett Dalton's Instagram, the vacation couldn't have been better. He posted a sunny picture of him embracing his daughter Sylvia alongside the caption, "Easily one of the best weeks of my life. I'm thankful everyday for this little creature in all her weirdness. Without you, what would I even be doing?" Eloise Mumford, who was in attendance too, agreed, commenting that it was the "best week."
However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Hallmark actors and the preteen. Dalton's caption also alluded to the fact that he may have gotten a little queasy when riding the park's roller coasters. "Thanks to @eloisemumford for riding the Harry Potter ride with her 5 times in a row after I got motion sick," he confessed. Like a champ, Mumford stepped in to save the day and rode the coaster not once but five times with Sylvia while Dalton presumably recuperated from his sickness — a pretty impressive feat for the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor.
Reportedly, the Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts 3D motion simulator is not for the faint of heart. There are plenty of comments and threads on social sites that detail the ride's propensity to cause vomiting akin to what Ron Weasley experienced after his spell backfired in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Mumford must have a strong stomach or a magical spell named Dramamine.
Brett Dalton probably tried his best
Sitting one out isn't Brett Dalton's MO when it comes to being a dad. The father of one has been very candid about how much joy and pride he takes in raising Sylvia, so when he couldn't ride the "Harry Potter" and the Escape from Gringotts ride multiple times over, he likely felt a bit crushed. The "Just My Type" actor admitted in an interview with CiGi TV in 2016 that having a baby "has been the most life-changing thing." He also confessed that Sylvia wasn't exactly planned.
However, it appears as if the role of dad has surpassed any acting gig the actor could have ever hoped for. In June 2023, Dalton wrote on Instagram: "The greatest thing I've ever done in my life is being a father. I don't know who or what I was even doing before this." In a sweet Mother's Day post to his ex-wife, Melissa Trn, he gushed, "I am grateful everyday that Sylvia came into our world and made us both the best versions of ourselves."
While Dalton and his girlfriend Eloise Mumford have been going strong for over a year as of December 2023, it's clear that Sylvia still holds the spot of number-one girl in the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" actor's life. Mumford doesn't seem to mind, though, as she's known for being passionate about kids too, almost becoming a teacher instead of an actor.