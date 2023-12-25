Hallmark's Eloise Mumford Saved The Day For Brett Dalton's Daughter At Universal Studios

A few Hallmark stars have chemistry on screen that's so palpable that it makes us wonder if sparks fly in real life. As it turns out, co-stars do occasionally date one another. For example, Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton, who played love interests in "One December Night," met on set in 2021 and almost instantly fell in love. Surprisingly, it wasn't the first time the actors joined forces for a production, as they both were cast in the firefighting drama "Chicago Fire." However, their character's storylines never overlapped.

Fortunately, Hallmark's holiday film set the stage for the celebs' meet-cute, and by June 2022 they had become Instagram official, reports Heavy. Since then, the couple has regularly given fans a glimpse into their relationship. The "Just in Time for Christmas" actor has been spotted cozying up to Dalton on the beach and even showing off their Crocs.

Before personally and professionally teaming up with Mumford, Dalton was married to Melissa Trn. He and Trn were husband and wife for four years before calling it quits in 2019. Together, the actor and the costume designer had a daughter, Sylvia, born in 2012. Though Dalton likes to keep things relatively private, he loves showing off his fatherly skills. The proud dad never misses an opportunity to dote on Sylvia, and since welcoming Mumford into his life, she's had the opportunity to indulge his daughter, too.