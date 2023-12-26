Julia Roberts And George Clooney's Friendship Began With A $20 Bill

For over two decades, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have enjoyed a close bond. Beginning with their initial introduction, the two actors discovered they had an instant connection. "The minute we met, we had fun," Clooney recalled to People in 2022. That same year, Roberts reflected on her first impression of Clooney, telling Jimmy Kimmel that she predicted, "I'm going to know this person until the end of time."

In an interesting twist of fate, the spark between the two actors was foretold by the media. In various articles, Roberts and Clooney were alleged to be best friends, even before the two had met. These false reports piqued Roberts' interest. After reading an article that incorrectly claimed she attended a party at Clooney's home, Roberts hoped to actually make his acquaintance one day.

Then, in 2000, she got her opportunity when Clooney wanted Roberts to participate in a remake of "Ocean's Eleven." Clooney sent her a script to check out, and since he's a well-known prankster, he decided to make a memorable first impression by jokingly offering the successful actor $20 to participate in his film. Roberts agreed to work with him, and the two actors began forging a creative partnership, later co-starring in movies like "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," "Money Monster," and "Ticket to Paradise." Offscreen, their personal relationship blossomed into a true friendship filled with fun.