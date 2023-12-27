Donald Trump's Social Media Posts Nearly Led To A Fatal Event At Obama's House

Former President Donald Trump made headlines by calling for a total do-over of the 2020 election. This single decision spiraled into a deadly riot in January 2021, later known as the Capitol insurrection, that claimed at least five lives. However, this didn't stop Trump from allegedly doxing fellow Former President Barack Obama just five months after the violent event took place.

According to a memo from federal prosecutors obtained by CNN, the controversial politician reportedly posted an address he claimed belonged to Obama on June 29, 2021. This address was allegedly shared on Truth Social and appeared in Iraq War veteran Taylor Taranto's feed. Taranto reposted the address and then wrote on Telegram: "We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta's and Obama's." The Navy vet then began live-streaming himself driving around the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington D.C., where Trump claimed Obama lived.

During his livestream, Taranto stated that he was searching for "entrance points" to get a "good angle on a shot," per a detention memo obtained by HuffPost. However, when Taranto arrived in the neighborhood, Secret Service officers spotted, trailed, and apprehended him — though he tried to escape. Taranto was promptly captured as he'd been on their watchlist due to a standing warrant for his arrest regarding his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot.