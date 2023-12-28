What Mark Ruffalo And Joaquin Phoenix's Time As Roommates Was Really Like

Mark Ruffalo, best known for being a Marvel star with the massive net worth that comes with it, shared his positive experience crashing at Joaquin Phoenix's house during a 2023 appearance on "Hot Ones." Ruffalo reminisced with host Sean Evans, "The place [was] clean, all the dishes were washed, [and] he's got a great sense of humor," adding, "He was a great roommate." In addition to being just a nice person overall, the "13 Going on 30" star revealed that Phoenix was incredibly considerate, always checking in via text when he was out to see if his buddy needed anything.

In a 2015 interview with W magazine, Ruffalo recalled how Phoenix suggested they live together while filming "Reservation Road." The actor explained, "He had a house there, and I was looking for a place, and he said, 'I have this place; [it] has like four bedrooms. I'm in here with my assistant. Do you wanna just take the upstairs?" Ruffalo happily agreed, and the experience ended up far exceeding his expectations.

From exploring vegan cuisine to witnessing Phoenix's relentless work ethic, Ruffalo soon fell head over heels for his co-star. While Ruffalo was enjoying Phoenix's presence, the famously dedicated actor was immersing himself in his "Reservation Road" role, albeit in a typically nonconventional way. As Phoneix admitted to Etalk, he hadn't done any research beforehand but he was used to going through extreme emotions while filming.