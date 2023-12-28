Robyn And Kody Brown's Failsafe Marriage Pact That Angered The Other Sister Wives

The marriage of Robyn and Kody Brown, stars of TLC's "Sisters Wives," is special for a lot of reasons. Robyn is the youngest of his four wives and the last to join the lineup of sister wives. She was often dubbed as Kody's "favorite wife" by her then-sister wives because of their husband's apparent preference for her. After splitting up with his three other wives, all within 14 months of the other, Kody's marriage with Robyn remains the last of his intact marriages, forcing the polygamist to embrace a life of monogamy once again.

Besides being the last of Kody's marriages, there is one more thing about his union with Robyn that has the other wives calling him out for playing favorites. Their relationship is rocky at best, but Kody and Robyn have revealed that they have a safety plan in place in case they hit a roadblock that their love can't overcome. Kody admitted that he has a failsafe marriage pact with Robyn that will allow them to exit the marriage if they fall out of love with each other. This secret pact sounds like a nice idea for the reality TV couple, but it made the other sister wives downright angry when they learned about it.