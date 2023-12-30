Denise Richards Claims Dorit Kemsley Does One Annoying Thing Everytime They See Each Other
On a Season 13 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards threw a dinner party with THC-infused food, and tensions went sky-high. Denise Richards made an appearance in the episode and caused a stir with her behavior. According to Us Weekly, she was antagonistic toward Erika Jayne and also got angry with Dorit Kemsley. When Kemsley tried to tell Denise that her jacket was on incorrectly — either upside-down or inside-out — Denise said, "Don't do this. Don't do this. I know what you're doing. Stop this" (via YouTube).
As a guest on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Denise explained her perspective. She claimed not to have consumed anything with THC at the dinner since she's not a big fan of marijuana and expressed why Kemsley's comments bothered her so much: "Anytime you see [Kemsley], she'd be like, 'Oh, your lipstick doesn't look right. You need some lip gloss. Oh, you've got mascara, you've got, your hairs out of — ' I'm like, that's why I was like, 'Stop! I don't care if my lip gloss is not on or I have a little mascara.' That's why I was like, 'Shut up! Shut the f*** up.'"
Kemsley isn't the meanest "RHOBH" cast member according to Denise, but her comments aggravated Denise. Denise questioned if Kemsley's comments were to make herself feel better, and also said she really didn't care about her jacket. At that point in the party, Denise was just ready to go home.
Kemsley swore she wasn't attempting to embarrass Richards
On a "Watch What Happens Live!" episode that aired after the THC-dinner episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Dorit Kemsley spoke about the jacket situation. Host Andy Cohen, Kemsley, and "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira watched the episode clip. Afterward, Cohen said, "It was upside-down!" All three of them agreed that Denise Richards was absolutely wearing her jacket incorrectly.
"And I was trying to help a girl out!" Kemsley said. "It's as simple as that." Cohen brought up how Richards obviously thought Kemsley was messing with her. Kemsley wondered if Richards thought she was trying to bring attention to how far she was under the influence and said, "I don't know. But I wasn't."
There could be an explanation as to why Richards felt and acted so strange during and after the dinner party. While speaking to Bethenny Frankel, Richards wasn't sure why she felt odd and said she didn't remember most of the event. The "Twisted" actor wondered if she accidentally had something with THC since she didn't drink much that evening. However, Richards said she had cold medicine before coming to the party because she didn't feel well. Frankel thought maybe that plus the alcohol was what affected Richards so much. Richards didn't seem to realize this, but mixing those kinds of medications and alcohol can be very dangerous and cause adverse reactions (via SingleCare).
Denise Richards could potentially make a 'RHOBH' return
In addition to the dinner party drama, an earlier appearance that Denise Richards had in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 seemed to take Dorit Kemsley by surprise. According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Richards appeared to attend the screening of Garcelle Beauvais' movie. "I haven't seen Denise in years, and then our contact kind of became less and less and less," Kemsley said in a confessional interview. However, they seemed to get along fine at that event supporting their fellow housewife.
During an interview with Extra TV after the big dinner party drama, Richards was asked if she'd make an official return to "RHOBH," and she replied, "I would say never say never with everything in life." She also listed housewives Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Beauvais as her "really good friends" from the show. Although Kemsley was notably absent from that list, it doesn't seem that Richards and Kemsley have made it to full-on feud status. However, Kemsley has feuded with housewives before — most memorably, her feud with Lisa Vanderpump.