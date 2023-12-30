Denise Richards Claims Dorit Kemsley Does One Annoying Thing Everytime They See Each Other

On a Season 13 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards threw a dinner party with THC-infused food, and tensions went sky-high. Denise Richards made an appearance in the episode and caused a stir with her behavior. According to Us Weekly, she was antagonistic toward Erika Jayne and also got angry with Dorit Kemsley. When Kemsley tried to tell Denise that her jacket was on incorrectly — either upside-down or inside-out — Denise said, "Don't do this. Don't do this. I know what you're doing. Stop this" (via YouTube).

As a guest on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Denise explained her perspective. She claimed not to have consumed anything with THC at the dinner since she's not a big fan of marijuana and expressed why Kemsley's comments bothered her so much: "Anytime you see [Kemsley], she'd be like, 'Oh, your lipstick doesn't look right. You need some lip gloss. Oh, you've got mascara, you've got, your hairs out of — ' I'm like, that's why I was like, 'Stop! I don't care if my lip gloss is not on or I have a little mascara.' That's why I was like, 'Shut up! Shut the f*** up.'"

Kemsley isn't the meanest "RHOBH" cast member according to Denise, but her comments aggravated Denise. Denise questioned if Kemsley's comments were to make herself feel better, and also said she really didn't care about her jacket. At that point in the party, Denise was just ready to go home.