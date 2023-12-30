Eric Trump Is Majorly Jealous Of The One Thing Barron Has Over Him
Since the Trump patriarch declared his intention to run for president in 2015, we've been unwillingly enrolled in a "Keeping Up with the Trumps" reality show. Eric Trump, in particular, hasn't shied away from discussing his family members and his feelings toward them. We know he "thinks the world" of Don Jr.'s current fiancée (via Page Six), rates big sister Ivanka Trump as "smart, smart, smart," and is "mad" at Barron Trump for dethroning him as the tallest Trump.
Eric Trump revealed this in a 2021 interview on "First Class Fatherhood" with Alec Lace. The third Trump sibling mentioned that Barron was at least two inches taller than him. "My father calls me the short son now, and I'm six-five, so I'm not exactly a short guy." That's right, in the Trump family, six-five is the new short. However, Eric's attempt at humor, which cracked up Lace, sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Because let's face it, everything we know about Donald Trump's youngest son is quite minuscule compared to his siblings, and the public is ever-so-curious.
There have been speculations of bad blood between Barron and Eric Trump
Melania Trump has done an excellent job keeping Barron Trump protected from the curious press and public. But even this hasn't stopped the unending Barron-related rumors. One of these speculations was that Eric Trump dislikes Barron. However, there is no evidence supporting these claims.
Despite Daddy Trump's reputed love for a bit of sibling rivalry — believable considering he crowned Eric the "short son" at a GOP rally — it seems that Eric has a soft spot for his towering half-brother. He's not just standing in Barron's six-foot-eight (as of 2023) shadow; he's standing up for him too!
Eric has defended Barron on multiple occasions, including in an interview with Westchester Magazine. He drew a line in the sand, rightly declaring that young Barron and Tiffany, merely 12 and 24 at the time, "should be 100% off-limits" (via The Hill). Eric also called out Jack Smith of the U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel for going through Barron's "underwear drawer" during a raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Barron Trump seems to have a relationship with all his half-siblings
Despite rumors of her reserved nature, Melania Trump has fostered, or at least allowed, a relationship between Barron Trump and his siblings. The youngest Trump appears to share a close bond with his nephews and nieces, particularly those of Ivanka Trump. On Donald Trump's inauguration day, an NBCNews video captured Barron playing peek-a-boo with baby Theodore Kushner.
Don Jr. also mentioned Barron, although he used this reference as part of a political jab at Joe Biden: "In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump." Tiffany Trump has also publicly spoken about Barron, but her remarks were a more heartwarming birthday wish: "Happy 14th birthday to the best 'little' brother I could ever ask for!"
On the other hand, Donald Trump's public statements about his son are hardly ever heartwarming and often lead to more questions than answers. One of these comments is why people are convinced that Barron Trump isn't actually Donald's son. Others are a slightly confusing merge of all of the times Donald Trump has awkwardly mentioned Barron's height. Fortunately, Barron turns 18 in March 2024, reaching legal adulthood. This milestone may present an opportunity for him to set several records straight.