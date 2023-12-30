Eric Trump Is Majorly Jealous Of The One Thing Barron Has Over Him

Since the Trump patriarch declared his intention to run for president in 2015, we've been unwillingly enrolled in a "Keeping Up with the Trumps" reality show. Eric Trump, in particular, hasn't shied away from discussing his family members and his feelings toward them. We know he "thinks the world" of Don Jr.'s current fiancée (via Page Six), rates big sister Ivanka Trump as "smart, smart, smart," and is "mad" at Barron Trump for dethroning him as the tallest Trump.

Eric Trump revealed this in a 2021 interview on "First Class Fatherhood" with Alec Lace. The third Trump sibling mentioned that Barron was at least two inches taller than him. "My father calls me the short son now, and I'm six-five, so I'm not exactly a short guy." That's right, in the Trump family, six-five is the new short. However, Eric's attempt at humor, which cracked up Lace, sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Because let's face it, everything we know about Donald Trump's youngest son is quite minuscule compared to his siblings, and the public is ever-so-curious.