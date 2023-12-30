The Heartbreaking Reason Shannen Doherty Filed For Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko

The first episode of Shannen Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," unveiled that Kurt Iswarienko had been engaging in an affair for two years. TMZ reported that the pair separated several months before Doherty officially filed for divorce. She confirmed this detail during the first installment, acknowledging that in January 2023, she had a brain tumor removed and discovered Iswarienko's affair in quick succession. "I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over," the actor shared.

Despite the revelation, Iswarienko wanted to accompany her to the surgery, but Doherty felt too betrayed to allow him. Thankfully, the star had her loved ones by her side. Additional supportive messages and prayers helped give Doherty strength at this trying time. Still, not knowing the reasons behind the affair haunted her. "Many, many, many months I was obsessed with finding the truth," Doherty admitted. The actor felt she deserved the truth even if it hurt. Doherty's deep love for Iswarienko also made her waver on divorcing him — something she was shocked by.