The Heartbreaking Reason Shannen Doherty Filed For Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko
Shannen Doherty has undergone a devastating battle with breast cancer since 2015. Before entering remission in 2018, she heroically underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment and also had a mastectomy. In 2020, Doherty announced that her cancer had returned and sadly entered stage 4. To bring awareness, Doherty often gets candid about her cancer journey and documents it on social media, including posting about getting fitted for a mask for radiation treatment. In November 2023, Doherty informed People that the cancer had spread to her bones.
Despite the heartbreaking diagnosis, the "Charmed" actor continues to focus on the bigger picture and not only uses her platform to spread awareness but also to help fund cancer research. During this whole ordeal, Doherty's husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, remained by her side. In a 2019 interview with People, the actor even discussed how her cancer treatment had made their marriage stronger, noting, "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now." Thus, it was shocking when Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023. The bigger bombshell dropped when she revealed that Iswarienko had cheated.
Kurt Iswarienko had a two-year affair
The first episode of Shannen Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," unveiled that Kurt Iswarienko had been engaging in an affair for two years. TMZ reported that the pair separated several months before Doherty officially filed for divorce. She confirmed this detail during the first installment, acknowledging that in January 2023, she had a brain tumor removed and discovered Iswarienko's affair in quick succession. "I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over," the actor shared.
Despite the revelation, Iswarienko wanted to accompany her to the surgery, but Doherty felt too betrayed to allow him. Thankfully, the star had her loved ones by her side. Additional supportive messages and prayers helped give Doherty strength at this trying time. Still, not knowing the reasons behind the affair haunted her. "Many, many, many months I was obsessed with finding the truth," Doherty admitted. The actor felt she deserved the truth even if it hurt. Doherty's deep love for Iswarienko also made her waver on divorcing him — something she was shocked by.
Shannen Doherty is open to finding love again
Despite the rocky end to her relationship with Kurt Iswarienko, in November 2023, Shannen Doherty confirmed to People that she was open to "stumbling upon somebody and just feeling an instant connection." Fortunately, the "Mallrats" star's complicated romantic past hasn't hardened her approach to love. Doherty has been engaged several times and married three. Her first marriage was to Ashley Hamilton, son of George Hamilton. They were wed in September 1993, after dating for less than a month, and divorced in April 1994.
Doherty married her second husband, Rick Salomon, in 2002. They annulled the marriage in 2003. Another major revelation from the "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast is that Doherty is still friends with Salomon. "We chat on the phone. We Facetime. We laugh. Whenever he's in Malibu we make a point to see each other," she shared. He's not the only ex-boyfriend that the actor keeps in touch with either. Doherty also mentioned she was still speaking to ex-fiancé Rob Weiss and was on good terms with other former lovers too.