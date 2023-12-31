Inside Tyler Christopher's Romance With General Hospital Co-Star Vanessa Marcil
Former "General Hospital" co-stars Tyler Christopher and Vanessa Marcil had a hot romance that some fans might have forgotten. That's because it took place in the late nineties. As many soap fans recall, Christopher was among the most celebrated actors in the daytime television world. As Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" and Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," he had a legion of fans who followed his every move, both on and off the canvas, before his untimely death in 2023. Marcil was also a hot commodity in the daytime television world as bad girl Brenda Barrett on "GH," a brunette who often found herself romancing men in Port Charles like Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).
Christopher and Marcil had a relationship for two years beginning in 1997, and were even engaged for a short time. But how they met, why they broke up, and who Christopher moved on with after their romance are all interesting details that soap fans are still interested in. Here's a little inside look at what might have happened.
All about Tyler Christopher and Vanessa Marcil's relationship
Tyler Christopher and Vanessa Marcil were like any other daytime television couple dating during the late 90s. They met on the "General Hospital" set, where they played Nikolas Cassadine and Brenda Barrett. While there was certainly no social media at the time, Christopher and Marcil did all the things soap stars did at the time to be seen, including hitting red-carpet events together and being very flirty and super cute together for VH1 specials. Marcil also supported her man when he won the 1997 Soap Opera Digest Award as Outstanding Male Newcomer that year. After his name was called as the winner, he turned around and planted a huge kiss on Marcil.
While the details surrounding their breakup remain unclear, Christopher met his future wife, Eva Longoria, thanks to Marcil. Longoria stepped in to play Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" when Marcil had to leave the show temporarily. That's when Christopher met Longoria, and sparks began to fly.
And just like everyone else in the daytime television world, Marcil was equally as crushed when she heard the news of Christopher's death.
Vanessa Marcil paid tribute to Tyler Christopher after his death
Soon after the news of Tyler Christopher's death made headlines, many of his former colleagues in the soap world paid tribute to the actor on social media by sharing throwback photos and touching words about the father-of-two. Like everyone else, Marcil shared several photos of them at various red-carpet events during their short romance on her Instagram Story. She captioned one photo with, "Ugh, another loss! Waaaay too young," and added on another, "Rest in peace bubs." A third photo said, "Rest in power."
Tyler and Marcil never really spoke about their relationship, but it's safe to say that they enjoyed their time together and that Christopher was also very much loved by the entire "General Hospital" cast. His other former co-star, Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on the soap, was the first to announce his death on social media. Benard wrote on Instagram that Tyler was "a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him." There's no doubt that many people who knew him, Marcil included, would absolutely agree.