Inside Tyler Christopher's Romance With General Hospital Co-Star Vanessa Marcil

Former "General Hospital" co-stars Tyler Christopher and Vanessa Marcil had a hot romance that some fans might have forgotten. That's because it took place in the late nineties. As many soap fans recall, Christopher was among the most celebrated actors in the daytime television world. As Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" and Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," he had a legion of fans who followed his every move, both on and off the canvas, before his untimely death in 2023. Marcil was also a hot commodity in the daytime television world as bad girl Brenda Barrett on "GH," a brunette who often found herself romancing men in Port Charles like Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Christopher and Marcil had a relationship for two years beginning in 1997, and were even engaged for a short time. But how they met, why they broke up, and who Christopher moved on with after their romance are all interesting details that soap fans are still interested in. Here's a little inside look at what might have happened.