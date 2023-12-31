The Top 5 Messiest HGTV Feuds Of All Time
With shows ranging from the long-running classic "House Hunters International" to the competition-based "Rock the Block," HGTV programs typically center around renovation drama and interior design strategies, making their content easily digestible and appropriate for the whole family. "HGTV is a very G-rated network, and they've been wonderful to work with," network star Christina Hall told Deadline. "They never try to do anything dramatic."
Even with the network focusing on feel-good, home makeover content, HGTV stars aren't immune to drama on and off camera, especially when it comes to co-star feuds. Over the years, the home and garden channel has seen a wide range of disagreements between co-hosts and across shows, with its TV personalities getting involved in everything from legal scandals to familial drama.
From Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt's divisive lawsuit drama to the rumored rivalry between Joanna Gaines and Erin Napier, here are the top 5 messiest HGTV feuds of all time.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's marital and eventual professional split qualifies as one of the messiest HGTV feuds of all time. The exes launched their California-based renovation show "Flip or Flop" in 2013, with the series airing for 10 seasons. While the program was successful throughout its runtime, issues between El Moussa and Hall eventually spelled the show's demise.
The two originally separated in May 2016, eventually going public with their split in December. This revelation followed the news of an incident involving a gun in the spring of the same year, in which Hall called the police after El Moussa left their home carrying a weapon. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," the two shared in a joint statement. "There was no violence, and no charges were filed" (via People).
Despite their separation and subsequent 2018 divorce, the HGTV hosts continued to work together on their hit show, leading to some notorious on-set outbursts. In 2021, TMZ reported an incident in which El Moussa blew up at his co-star after he took issue with her cue to continue filming. "The world knows you're crazy!" he reportedly shouted at Hall, allegedly calling her a "washed-up loser." With such incidents in mind, it's probably for the best that these two later pursued separate HGTV shows.
Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt
On-set HGTV feuds aren't reserved for couples, as "Windy City Rehab" star Alison Victoria also experienced a falling out with her former co-star Donovan Eckhardt. The two collaborated to revitalize historic Chicago properties, with Victoria headlining their design and renovations while Eckhardt served as head contractor.
Following the first season of their show, which premiered in 2019, their partnership was put to the test when they were steeped in legal drama amid accusations of shoddy workmanship. While a prolonged hiatus was taken before the next season of their HGTV series, this didn't keep the drama from making its way on-screen. Viewers of "Windy City Rehab" seemingly witnessed the breakdown of their partnership during the show's second season as Victoria uncovered Eckhardt's apparent mishandling of company funds.
While Eckhardt left the HGTV program mid-season, he also filed a defamation lawsuit against the show's production company for how it depicted his role in the scandal. Meanwhile, Victoria has seemingly started a new chapter for herself in the subsequent seasons of "Windy City Rehab."
Mina Starsiak Hawk and her family
The feud between Mina Starsiak Hawk and her family isn't as forward-facing as some of the aforementioned drama, but it's definitely a significant topic among fans of "Good Bones." Since it premiered in 2016, the HGTV show has followed Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, co-founders of Two Chicks and a Hammer, as they worked with their family-filled team to revitalize old homes in Indianapolis.
However, in August 2023, Starsiak Hawk took to her podcast "Mina AF with Mina Starsiak Hawk" to announce that Season 8 of the renovation show would be the program's final installment. There appear to be many reasons behind the end of the series, but the ongoing feud between Starsiak and her family members seemingly played a role in the host's decision.
This is something that she's opened up about, providing fans a glimpse into how the cast of "Good Bones" actually gets along off camera. "There's interpersonal family dynamics that people don't see," Starsiak Hawk told People about the show's final season. "There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we've been."
Chip and Joanna vs Erin and Ben
While some HGTV feuds have been well-documented, others have only been rumored. This is the case for the alleged drama between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Erin and Ben Napier, as sources have reported behind-the-scenes rivalry between the couples. At the same time, the HGTV hosts deny holding any negative sentiments toward one another.
Feuding speculation kicked off in 2021 when OK! Magazine shared drama reports from an insider source, alleging Joanna felt resentment towards the "Home Town" hosts for assuming their spot on the network. "When Chip and Jo left the network, execs scrambled to find a carbon copy," the source told the outlet. "In Chip and Jo's estimation, Erin and Ben don't even come close."
However, the two couples have denied these accusations, with a spokesperson speaking to Gossip Cop to dispel the rumors. "Chip and Joanna adore Ben and Erin and have nothing but respect and admiration for the work that they do," the source said. "They're friends, actually, and any reports inferring otherwise are completely false. This is a non-story" (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).
The Property Brothers and Chip and Joanna Gaines
Another rumored HGTV feud occurred between Jonathan and Drew Scott of "Property Brothers" fame and "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Rumors of drama between the hosting duos began when Drew shared with The New York Times that the Gaineses declined an invitation to appear on a Galveston-based episode of "Brother vs. Brother."
Though Chip and Joanna cited their busy schedule as the reason for not appearing on the show, fans started speculating that there was something more behind the rejection. However, the Scott brothers quickly denied any ill feelings between the HGTV stars. "We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well," Drew told Fox News. "Our show started airing in 2011, and over that time, we've met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice."
The "Property Brothers" host added that he and his brother didn't feel they competed with the HGTV couple, saying, "Chip and Joanna keep it to where they live in Waco and do their own thing, where Drew and I, we travel around." While the rumored drama between Jonathan and Drew and Chip and Joanna definitely seemed messy at the time, we're just glad these iconic duos actually get along.