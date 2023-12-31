Inside Steve Harvey's Friendship With Ellen DeGeneres

Let's spill the tea about two of TV's most charismatic personalities — Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. It's no secret that these two have been thick as thieves for over two decades. When Steve appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2003, it was like watching two old friends who just happened to be television icons.

Throughout the years, they've shown up for each other like the warmest of friends do. When BuzzFeed reported allegations of a toxic environment on DeGeneres' show, Harvey steadfastly supported her, adding to the list of controversial A-listers that Harvey supports.

Harvey even described the TV host to People as "one of the coolest and kindest people I've met in this business" and added that he had advised DeGeneres to walk away. Harvey's opinion was that she had enough money to choose to refuse to put up with cancel culture. DeGeneres decided to stay on TV for a few more years, but Harvey's support for her never wavered, and he even appeared on her show on multiple occasions.