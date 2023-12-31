Inside Steve Harvey's Friendship With Ellen DeGeneres
Let's spill the tea about two of TV's most charismatic personalities — Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. It's no secret that these two have been thick as thieves for over two decades. When Steve appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2003, it was like watching two old friends who just happened to be television icons.
Throughout the years, they've shown up for each other like the warmest of friends do. When BuzzFeed reported allegations of a toxic environment on DeGeneres' show, Harvey steadfastly supported her, adding to the list of controversial A-listers that Harvey supports.
Harvey even described the TV host to People as "one of the coolest and kindest people I've met in this business" and added that he had advised DeGeneres to walk away. Harvey's opinion was that she had enough money to choose to refuse to put up with cancel culture. DeGeneres decided to stay on TV for a few more years, but Harvey's support for her never wavered, and he even appeared on her show on multiple occasions.
Harvey and DeGeneres have a lot in common
In 2012, Ellen DeGeneres playfully highlighted the similarities between her and Steve Harvey. "Steve Harvey and I have a lot in common. We both look good in a cream-colored suit, and we're both gonna be on his show today!" she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her post, full of her trademark humor, hit the nail on the head. It's uncanny how similar these two are. DeGeneres and Harvey are both authors, and she even promoted Harvey's book, "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man," when it was released.
Additionally, they both share a certain indifference towards newborn babies, coupled with a sharp sense of humor and undeniable chemistry. This was crystal clear when they teamed up for NBC's "Little Big Shots." Initially, Harvey was hesitant about the project, but DeGeneres got him on board, and the duo gifted NBC one of its most successful shows. Harvey's charisma spiced up with the undeniable cuteness of the kids on the show amassed 15 million views on its premiere episode.
However, DeGeneres and Harvey's lives also mirror each other in less desirable ways. Both have seen their spouses become fuel for tabloid gossip. For a time, tabloids buzzed with unverified rumors about DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, cheating and seeking a divorce due to marital dissatisfaction. These stories were never proven, and the couple is still together. Similarly, in 2023, Harvey's wife, Marjorie Harvey, faced unfounded infidelity rumors. Eventually, Harvey had to shut down the Marjorie cheating rumors.
DeGeneres and Harvey have a lot of respect for each other
Despite their career and financial successes, Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey's friendship seems similar to ordinary people's friendships. When DeGeneres first appeared on "The Steve Harvey Show" in 2014, both comics were full of praise for one another. "You make me laugh every time that you're on. You make me happy. You're the easiest guest," DeGeneres said to Harvey. He also complimented her sense of humor and mind. "See, you kill me because your comedic mind is so quick," he said of her.
Despite their close relationship, DeGeneres didn't hold back from giving Harvey a proper "Ellen DeGeneres Show" experience. In October 2011, DeGeneres scared him right in the middle of a story, cracking the audience up. Eleven years later, she put him on the spot by showing him a revealing picture of his daughter, Lori Harvey, and her then-beau, Michael B. Jordan. Although both comedians have ended their daytime talk shows, it's clear that these two don't need sets and stages to make their friendship work.