The Sign Jill Duggar Dillard Is Headed Toward A Reconciliation With Her Family

Jill Duggar Dillard's tell-all book revealed more than anyone ever expected. She'd vaguely hinted in the past about not being on the best terms with her family, and said in a YouTube video that she wanted to leave the "Counting On" show "to pursue [her] own goals." But, "Counting the Cost" finally spelled out the truth about her estrangement from her father, Jim Bob Duggar. Dillard explained the family patriarch enjoyed the perks of TV fame — money, a full fridge, free trips, and promotion for their controversial faith group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles — to the point where he controlled her life choices and allegedly fudged her tax forms. He even pressured her to divulge a painful personal secret on TV to protect her brother Josh Duggar.

Dillard recalls that when she and her husband, Derick Dillard, arranged a mediation session with her parents, Jim Bob screamed at her and said she was the "guilty" party for being disrespectful. He later sent the couple a demand not to visit the family "Big House" unless he was there. "Being effectively banned from the Big House felt like a reactionary and cruel blow," Dillard wrote in her memoir. As late as 2021, she told fans in a YouTube vlog she hadn't been back there in a few years.

That made it all the more surprising to see the Dillards celebrating Christmas 2023 with her extended family. Naturally, curious minds want to know whether this marks a thaw in the chilly father-daughter relationship.