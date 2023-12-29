Gypsy Rose Blanchard's First Post-Prison Order Of Business Involves Taylor Swift

The following article includes mentions of murder and child abuse.

In a startling case of child abuse, Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered for years at the hand of her mother Clauddine Blanchard (also known as Dee Dee Blanchard), who is believed to have had Munchausen by proxy syndrome (now called factitious disorder imposed on another or FDIA). Dee Dee lied about Gypsy Rose being ill and disabled and made her sick for sympathy. Gypsy Rose talked her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn into stabbing Dee Dee in 2015, and the two perpetrators were charged with murder. Gypsy Rose was charged with second-degree murder in July 2016 and given a 10-year sentence. After eight years in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard made parole and was released early on December 28, 2023. Gypsy Rose told People, "I'm ready for freedom. I'm ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life."

However, that's not all Gypsy Rose is ready for. After getting married to Ryan Anderson while she was in prison, she is planning new adventures. Gypsy Rose and Anderson have tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31, 2023. Gypsy Rose wants to meet Taylor Swift at the game, who will likely be attending to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.