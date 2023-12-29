Gypsy Rose Blanchard's First Post-Prison Order Of Business Involves Taylor Swift
The following article includes mentions of murder and child abuse.
In a startling case of child abuse, Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered for years at the hand of her mother Clauddine Blanchard (also known as Dee Dee Blanchard), who is believed to have had Munchausen by proxy syndrome (now called factitious disorder imposed on another or FDIA). Dee Dee lied about Gypsy Rose being ill and disabled and made her sick for sympathy. Gypsy Rose talked her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn into stabbing Dee Dee in 2015, and the two perpetrators were charged with murder. Gypsy Rose was charged with second-degree murder in July 2016 and given a 10-year sentence. After eight years in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard made parole and was released early on December 28, 2023. Gypsy Rose told People, "I'm ready for freedom. I'm ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life."
However, that's not all Gypsy Rose is ready for. After getting married to Ryan Anderson while she was in prison, she is planning new adventures. Gypsy Rose and Anderson have tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31, 2023. Gypsy Rose wants to meet Taylor Swift at the game, who will likely be attending to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Blanchard cited the Swift track 'Eyes Open' as a significant one for her
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship started earlier than anyone knew, but they caused a big stir in public when Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly wants to meet Swift and Kelce at the game she and Ryan Anderson are going to attend. The chances are high that Blanchard and Anderson could see Swift from afar as the superstar watches the game in a suite, but actually meeting the "Karma" singer may not be possible. Usually, Swift watches the games with her family and friends, such as her new friend Brittany Mahomes. However, Blanchard wants to get tickets for an Eras Tour show in New Orleans if Swift doesn't attend the Chiefs vs. Bengals game.
Blanchard has been a long-time Swiftie and Swift's music helped her a lot in her life and while she was in prison. A good bit of the money Blanchard's father sent her while she was in prison went toward buying Swift's albums and rerecordings. She also said that Swift's song "Eyes Open" was a formative one for her journey of healing post-trauma.
A friend is worried about all the attention on Blanchard
The Daily Mail shared some photographs of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Anderson doing some shoe shopping after her prison release. The outing may be featured in the Lifetime special titled "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," which is slated to premiere in early January 2024. Blanchard also has an eBook releasing that month. The book is titled, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," and Blanchard has been using Instagram to advertise it.
According to the Daily Mail, one of the friends who penned a letter to the parole board on Blanchard's behalf was Titania Gisclair. Gisclair attended high school with Blanchard's late mother and was friends with the family. Gisclair expressed fear about Blanchard being in the public eye post-release.
"I struggle with the fact she is diving so deep into all of this publicity at the beginning of her journey but I also sympathize as this is probably her best avenue to financially support herself," Gisclair told the Daily Mail. "The fact is, she can't go work at Walmart or a department store because her story will always be out there." There are many difficulties in being so well-known, which is something Taylor Swift and Blanchard could bond over if they do get the chance to meet.