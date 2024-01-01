Why Jon Hamm Broke His Rule About Marriage For Anna Osceola

If eternally single George Clooney could get married, then it was only a matter of time before other famous perma-bachelors fell to the siren allure of matrimonial bliss, including Jon Hamm. Tall, handsome as all get-out with a chiseled jaw, and both funny and dramatic in his chosen screen jaunts, it once appeared as if the actor would never tie the knot.

When he rose to the upper tiers of being a well-known face thanks to his career-making role of Don Draper on television's "Mad Men," Hamm was already in the throes of a long-term relationship with fellow actor Jennifer Westfeldt. The two were together for a total of 18 years, but not once did they exchange vows or rings, never getting married. Of their wedding avoidance, Hamm explained to Parade, "I don't have the marriage chip."

That changed with Anna Osceola. The actor met the redhead on the set of "Mad Men;" you can see her as the receptionist at the California retreat Don Draper stumbled into during the last season of the series. When the two came together years later in 2020, it was a quiet start with a big finish — they were married in the summer of 2023 in Big Sur, the same place they originally met. "It's exciting because it's all potential, it's all possibility, and it's all positive," he told "Table for Two" about his decision to become a husband. It seems Hamm had finally located the missing chip.