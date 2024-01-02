What Megan Fox Really Thinks Of The Buzz Surrounding Her Thumbs

Megan Fox never really paid attention to her thumbs until the press and the public began to point out how different they looked. That's all because they are a little shorter than average. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in May 2023, Fox said she doesn't get why her thumbs get just as much attention as her relationship experience, which she uses to raise her sons. She said (via Page Six), "I don't know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. They're just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?"

The reason why Fox's thumbs are a little on the short side is because of a genetic condition called brachydactyly. WebMD says that it's a congenital condition that a person is born with. It just means that someone's fingers and toes are a little shorter than average but it doesn't hinder a person's lifestyle in any way. Fox says that she's not embarrassed about it at all. Even with a short thumb, a person with brachydactyly can still hold a pen or pencil and write, play on the piano, type on a keyboard, and swing a bat just like everyone else. The Cleveland Clinic also points out that having short thumbs is not considered a disability.

However, this is not the first time that Fox has mentioned her short thumbs as she's talked about some of the hang-ups she has with her body before.