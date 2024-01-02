Making It As A Hallmark Star Is A Lot Harder Than You Think

Have you ever wondered what it takes to star in Hallmark movies? Sure, you need talent and a bit of luck, but that's not enough to land you a role or drive your acting career forward. "There have been a lot of actors over the years who come in, do one movie, and don't come back because they don't quite get it," Paul Campbell told Vulture.

The Canadian actor has played in several Hallmark movies, including the popular "Sun, Sand & Romance" and "Christmas by Starlight," and, as he points out, such movies are more complex than they seem. "They're hard to write, they're hard to act, and they're hard to create the feeling over and over again that everyone tunes in for," Campbell explained. Actors must truly get into the role and become one with the character they are portraying. While this goes for any movie, Hallmark productions have a unique feel to them, which makes everything a lot more difficult.

The network also has strict rules for its staff, and that's actually one of the reasons Hilarie Burton, Lori Loughlin, and other stars left the Hallmark Channel. For example, Loughlin was forced to seek work somewhere following a college admissions scandal in 2019. Additionally, actors are not allowed to use certain words or get drunk on set. "They don't want anything to offend anyone. It's comfort food, and I guess a lot of people like that nothing is going to rattle them," one screenwriter told Entertainment Weekly.