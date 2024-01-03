Craig Conover Denies He Drank And Drove On Southern Charm

If you think you might have spotted something rather disturbing on a Season 9 episode of Bravo's reality series, "Southern Charm," you're not alone. Plenty of viewers believed they caught star Craig Conover in the act of brazenly drinking and driving. While seeing someone swigging a beer behind the wheel of a car is certainly a shocking sight, Conover reassured viewers that what we thought we saw on the reality show wasn't actual reality.

On December 22, 2023, Conover took to Instagram to share a clip from "Southern Charm's" latest episode. In the video, he and his girlfriend, fellow "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo, were driving to have dinner with their friends, Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle. When Conover and DeSorbo arrived at LeCroy's home, Conover brought his open beverage out of the car with him.

DeSorbo told Conover not to bring the drink inside, so he poured the remainder into the grass. To many folks watching, both the can and the color of its contents looked like beer, which would have meant that Conover was drinking alcohol while driving. One comment on the post, which garnered over 100 likes, said "They lost me at drinking and driving" with a thumbs-down emoji. Conover quickly jumped in to deny the shocking allegations.