The Night Out Faux Pas That Landed Christina Hall In The Hospital
An evening of fun and fine dining took an unexpected turn for HGTV star Christina Hall. Known for sharing her personal life with her millions of Instagram fans, Christina's December 15, 2023 update wasn't about food, business, or even an example of one of her cutest couple moments with her husband, Josh Hall. The "Christina on the Coast" star was enjoying a lovely night out with Josh and two other couples — "ride or die" friends of his, as she put it — at Newport Beach's SET Steak and Sushi when she sustained an injury due to a minor faux pas.
"I knocked over a martini glass and had to get stitches. Just in time for the holidays," Christina posted to her Instagram Story, showing off her bandaged left hand in the process (via Us Weekly). Thankfully, the HGTV star's follow-up posts on social media just days later seemingly included a bandage-free hand, confirming that it had since healed. However, this isn't the only health-related issue that Christina has dealt with in recent years.
Christina Hall was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease
In January 2020, Christina Hall shared an update about her health in an Instagram Live with then-husband, "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead, and their son, Hudson. One of the key topics the HGTV star discussed was her use of supplements. "With having autoimmune issues and a new baby, I need all the help I can get," she explained (via Pop Culture). When asked for details of her health challenges, Christina revealed, "I have [Hashimoto] thyroid disease and PCOS — as well as skin flare-ups when I eat certain foods."
According to the National Institute of Health, Hashimoto's disease occurs when "the immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland." Thyroid disease can be deadly as it controls energy utilization in the body. Coincidentally, Christina's ex-husband's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was also diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease in 2023. Fortunately, the "Flip or Flop" alum was taking care of her body by regularly seeing a naturopathic doctor.
The HGTV star also suffered mercury and lead poisoning
In an Instagram update posted on December 22, 2022, Christina Hall acknowledged that her passion for transforming run-down homes on "Flip or Flop" might have negatively impacted her health. The hit real estate series, which aired from 2013 to 2022, was hosted by Christina and her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Christina's post read: "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth," (via TMZ)
She and El Moussa frequently worked on old houses, turning them over and breathing new life into them in front of viewers' eyes. In a January 12, 2023, interview with E! News, the home renovation expert offered an update on her health challenges. "I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," she said. "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs." Christina also used the opportunity to share some health tips based on her experience, emphasizing that feeling unwell was an indication that one needs to treat their body better.