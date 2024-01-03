The Night Out Faux Pas That Landed Christina Hall In The Hospital

An evening of fun and fine dining took an unexpected turn for HGTV star Christina Hall. Known for sharing her personal life with her millions of Instagram fans, Christina's December 15, 2023 update wasn't about food, business, or even an example of one of her cutest couple moments with her husband, Josh Hall. The "Christina on the Coast" star was enjoying a lovely night out with Josh and two other couples — "ride or die" friends of his, as she put it — at Newport Beach's SET Steak and Sushi when she sustained an injury due to a minor faux pas.

"I knocked over a martini glass and had to get stitches. Just in time for the holidays," Christina posted to her Instagram Story, showing off her bandaged left hand in the process (via Us Weekly). Thankfully, the HGTV star's follow-up posts on social media just days later seemingly included a bandage-free hand, confirming that it had since healed. However, this isn't the only health-related issue that Christina has dealt with in recent years.