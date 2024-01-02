The Sad Reason Melania Trump Didn't Spend New Year's Eve With Donald

As we all set our New Year's resolutions and watched the ball drop on December 31, the Trumps were welcoming 2024 at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Party. Yet, as Donald Trump celebrated the year he'll be running for president once again, his wife, Melania, was not by his side. This was, of course, a surprise for those attending the event — especially since Melania was also notably missing from the Trump family Christmas photo; an absence that a spokesperson for the Trumps explained was due to Melania "tending to a family matter," per Page Six. At his New Year's Eve party, though, Donald was surprisingly candid about what this family matter really was.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald took the stage at his party on the evening of Sunday, December 31 to speak to his many guests. According to him, Melania's 78-year-old mother, Amalija Knavs, is "very ill." Donald explained that the illness is serious enough that it landed Knavs in the hospital in Miami, Florida, and that Melania spent the holidays by her side. While Donald didn't go into any detail about what's ailing Knavs, he did share that the situation is "a tough one, a very tough one."