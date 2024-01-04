Inside Barron Trump's Relationship With Melania's Parents, Amalija And Viktor Knavs

Barron Trump, the only son of Former President and First Lady Donald and Melania Trump, has spent his childhood within the shadow of his family's paternal side. But as a child who spoke fluent Slovenian and even had an Eastern European accent before starting school, per Express, the influence of Barron's maternal side — including his mother, Melania, and his grandparents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, is undeniable.

The former First Lady has always been incredibly protective over her only son, going so far as to reportedly get angry with her husband after Donald posted about Barron on his social media platform Truth Social in 2023. According to Politico, Melania's mom and dad are just as doting to their grandson, maintaining a strong presence in Barron's life throughout his time in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

Considering the rumored tension between Donald Trump and his son Barron and the separation of his parents' lives as the former president vies for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, it's clear that Barron spends far more quality time with his mother and her parents.