The Moment Between Prince William And King Charles That Speaks Volumes About Their Bond

Highly traditional royal rituals like the coronation can come across as stiff and a bit cold, but adorable footage of Prince William and soon-to-be King Charles III during his coronation rehearsal paints a different picture of the monarchy altogether. The clip, which was taken from a BBC documentary titled "Charles III: The Coronation Year," shows that, monarchy or not, William and Charles have a pleasantly playful father-son relationship.

The behind-the-scenes clip showed William practicing pledging his allegiance to his father. Per tradition, William would recite the creed, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." Next, William was required to touch the crown and kiss his father — and King — on the cheek.

Yet, despite how somber his pledge to his father might sound at face value, the elder of Charles' two sons with the late Princess Diana found a moment to sneak in a bit of levity. In the clip posted to TikTok by @Princess_Jo, William playfully tickles his laughing father after miming touching the jewel-laden crown.